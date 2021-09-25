Bollywood is back, cinemas to open in Maharashtra; Karnataka allows 100% occupancy





Maharashtra exhibitors have been losing money to the tune of 400 crore per month and a loss of 4,800 crore since March 2020, the Multiplex Association of India said in a recent appeal to the government of Maharashtra.

The mighty Bollywood industry is poised to rebound as the government of Maharashtra has finally given the green signal for movie theaters to open. While the besieged film industry in Kannada will be boosted, cinemas in Karnataka have now been granted permission to have 100% seats in theaters. Tamil Nadu theaters, however, continue to operate with a 50 percent occupancy rate at present. On Saturday September 25, the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted in Hindi that cinemas and theaters in the state would start operating after October 22 in accordance with sanitary standards. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon, ”the tweet added. Advertising The SOP will also determine whether theaters will be allowed to operate at 50% or full capacity, a report from Bollywood Hungama said. Maharashtra’s theaters were briefly reopened earlier this year, but were quickly closed after the second wave of the pandemic. With cases in the state steadily declining, the government has started reopening public places to establish a sense of normalcy, media said. According to a recent appeal by the Multiplex Association of India to the government of Maharashtra, exhibitors in Maharashtra were losing money to the tune of 400 crore per month and have registered a loss of 4,800 crore since March 2020. The association noted that there were about 1,000 cinema screens across Maharashtra, which directly and indirectly employs thousands of people in the state, adding that films are the soft power of Maharashtra and cinemas continue to be being the primary form of entertainment for millions of Indians. Read also : Netflix CEO Hastings meets Minister of IT on visit to India: what is streaming? Big ticket Bollywood movies like Ranveer Singh ’83’ based around India lifting the Cricket World Cup that year and ‘Sooryavanshi’, directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘Alia Bhat,’ Laal Singh ‘of Aamir Khan Chadha’ are all set to land in theaters. According to a report published at midday, the exhibitors had wanted to return to “Sooryavanshi” and “83” their due for having supported them until 2020. The return to cinema movement had previously been reported by Akshay Kumar with his spy thriller “Bell Bottom”, Kangana Ranaut with “Thailavi” and the highly anticipated “Love Story” by Sekhar Kammula, all headed to theaters first, ignoring the ubiquitous OTT platforms. They all did a great deal, but it may not have lived up to what they were able to get with 100% occupancy in theaters. Most states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka had authorized the reopening of theaters from the end of July. with an occupancy of 50%. Earlier on Friday, Karnataka allowed 100% seating in theaters from October 1, after CM Bommai Basavaraj chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, according to a Deccan Herald report. Bommai said the government decided to allow theaters and pubs to operate normally because the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate more or less stabilized. Currently, Karnataka is currently registering a 0.66 percent positivity rate, media reported. However, pregnant women and children will not be allowed in the rooms. Karnataka spectators must take a dose of the vaccine before going to the cinema. (although it is not clear how the government will enforce this rule?) The Kannada film industry, which had suffered huge losses, will now be able to release a big budget Kannada film series like “KGF-2 “And” Kottigabba-2 ‘with 100% occupancy in cinemas. Tamil Nadu continues, however, with its 50 percent cinema occupancy rate, although superstar Rajnikanth’s “Annaathe” is slated for release in November this year. A big Hollywood release on September 30 is the James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/entertainment/bollywood-is-back-theatres-to-open-in-maharashtra-karnataka-allows-100-occupancy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos