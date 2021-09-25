Adarsh ​​Gouravs Humiliated With The White Tiger Workstation | Bollywood

Life has surely changed for actor Adarsh ​​Gaurav after international recognition for his performance in The White Tiger. Balram’s nuanced and layered portrayal put him on the map, and he’s managed to grab the attention of directors and producers around the world.

With international fame behind him, Adarsh ​​says he’s super excited and equally humbled by the kind of work he was given after the movie. He says life changed for him after the movie and he’s happy to be trusted with various projects and characters that are very different from his previous interpretations.

He adds, I have definitely become busier. I am happy with the kind of work entrusted to me. There has never been a better time for actors. It is a positive change. I’ve watched scripts of all genres, maybe just because of the film’s international response. For me, the script is of the utmost importance and I can only play honestly if I resonate and connect with the characters.

Adarshs got three projects he is currently working on, including an international film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a screenplay co-written by Zoya Akhtar and another film. He admits the pandemic has caused a downturn in the entertainment industry. It affected the shoots and made everyone cautious. But I feel that as an actor, I stay engaged by learning new skills and updating my skills. I practice my accent because I also work on American and English accents. I read a lot. I even try to write sometimes. I do vocal warm-ups and riyaaz. I try to keep busy, so that even though I don’t have a job or a shoot, I don’t feel the pressure. I think it’s important as an actor to stay engaged or you stagnate.