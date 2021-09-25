Entertainment
REEL TALK: “The Starling” delivers an important message | Culture & Leisure
After about 16 years, screenwriter Matt Harris finally sees his work come to life in the new Netflix movie The Starling.
Starring Melissa McCarthy as Lilly and Chris ODowd as Jack, the couple discover their world is shattered as their baby girl Katie dies from SIDS. Each of them deals with loss in different ways; Jack ends up in a mental hospital and Lilly is struggling at home. Both, however, find a way to navigate their unexpected path in life with the help of unlikely therapists.
Lilly’s understandable but unexpectedly glowing hostility reaches new limits as a starling attacks her while gardening. The bird, a misunderstood foe, is both her focal point as she drives her pain further under the proverbial carpet.
As her visits to her seemingly callous husband who attempted suicide come to a screeching halt, Lilly lands in the hands of a veterinarian, Dr Larry Fine (Kevin Kline), whose former skills in dealing with people have become a slightly rusty. It is this relationship in the film that is not only essential, but the most interesting and the most entertaining.
Jack’s journey is an important aspect in helping to create or permanently break this relationship, but Dr Larry and Lilly find a new way to understand each other. It’s a weird relationship that brings humor to what could have been a dry, depressing story.
It is this lightness that allows Lilly’s character to grow, to find meaning in the irrational aspects of life. Of course, when Kline is in character, his genius shines, especially with McCarthy by his side. The awkwardness becomes familiar, which is a natural progression accompanied by dialogue that connects the two intellectually and emotionally.
The film wobbles as it focuses on the Starling, a less than believable CGI character. Pushing the comic envelope in these scenes takes away the authenticity of the film; however, that does not detract from the message of the need for help during a tragic time.
Well-known comedic actors McCarthy and ODowd show us their deeper skills in portraying emotionally complex characters, but the two seem awkward together, never finding a level of comfort to make us believe they’re a couple.
Individually, they shine in their roles. ODowds brutally and honestly represents a man who has always struggled with mental health issues and now, feeling pushed deeper into his emotionally dark abyss, he fears that there may be no hope for a future.
McCarthy’s raw and equally complex portrayal of a woman suffering from one of the most excruciating trials a mother has ever experienced connects us to her. And once again, paired with Kline, a man who can breathe depth, ever-so-subtle humor and heart, the story easily finds its way to deliver a story of hope.
Director Theodore Melfi, who gave us Hidden Figures and St. Vincent, pushes too hard with this new film creating artificial situations that fall flat. The birds’ nest, the ladder, the grocery store scene push the boundaries.
We forgive her as McCarthy gives us heartbreaking scenes depicting the emptiness she feels and the need to erase the pain as she cleans up baby Katies’ things, erasing the impression of the crib’s feet in the carpet and purging all baby items. She fully understands her character and what each scene should convey.
The script and dialogue is strong with actors showing us that they can do a lot more than they’re known for, but the aforementioned missteps detract from the overall effect of the film. Mental health, especially now, is taking center stage as we all struggle with losses. The starling reminds us that we all need a little help sometimes, and it’s good to seek it out.
Reel Talk rating: 2 stars
Reel Talks Pam Powell interviews The Starling screenwriter Matt Harris.
Pamela Powell is a film critic based in Bourbonnais and a member of the CFCA and CCA and is a certified Rotten Tomatoes critic. Writing reviews for 10 years, Pamela can also be found on WCIA TV in Champaign. She can be contacted at [email protected]
