Good weather fun: organizers expect high times at halfway this weekend | Local News
The best weather a spectator could wish for will shine at the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Show as it completes its 101st run in Greenville this weekend.
Doors open at 1 p.m. today and Sunday at the Fairgrounds at 3910 Martin Luther King Highway. The event kicked off with a crowd on Tuesday, but rains shut down activities on Wednesday.
Since then it’s been blue skies, fun and thrills, and plenty of food and entertainment for visitors, and the weather today and Sunday is expected to be just as awe-inspiring: clear and sunny with light winds and of the 75-80 highs, the National Weather Service reports.
This year’s fair features favorite foods like funnel cakes, cotton candy, and candied apples, as well as performers like comedic hypnotist Alan Sands; Marc Dobson, the One Man Band; Dakota and Friends Dinosaur Road Show; and Cousin Minnie, a tribute to Minnie Pearl, member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Powers Great American Midways brought nearly 40 rides halfway, including two new features: Itsy Bitsy and the Sky Hawk. Both are around 100 feet tall. If it’s not high enough, visitors can ride the Ferris wheel or even take a helicopter ride.
The pandemic closed the fair in 2020. This year, hand sanitizer, once the most abundant near livestock exhibits, will be available throughout the fair grounds. Masks are optional outside but are mandatory inside the exhibition halls.
The county health department will offer free COVID-19 (Moderna) vaccines for those 18 and over from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily in the exhibit hall.
Persistent concerns over COVID have limited some of the traditional farming contests, but showrooms still have a lot to offer, organizers said. And the breeding areas are teeming with valuable animals, including lambs, sheep, chickens and cows.
A rabbit show was scheduled for 11 a.m. today, followed by a chicken show at 1 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m., a goat show opened.
Youth from 4-H clubs in Pitt, Beaufort and Martin County will be heading to the arena for the 4-H Livestock Show starting at 6:30 p.m. today.
The Midway opens at 2 p.m. today and Sunday. The fair will close at 10:45 p.m. today and at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $ 7. A bracelet giving access to all the rides costs $ 25. A free parking is available. Visit pittfair.org
