Visa issues keep Bollywood Boyz from making DEFY debut





Bollywood Boyz will have to wait to extend their return to wrestling a bit. The Bollywood Boyz released the following statement on Twitter on Saturday, letting fans know they are unable to make it to the DEFY live event tonight due to a delay in finalizing their work visas. It is truly upsetting to release that statement this morning, however, unfortunately, we will unfortunately not be able to make it to Seattle, Washington for tonight’s DEFY wrestling show. There was a delay in receiving our new work visas on time and with strict border restrictions between Canada and the United States, without the visas we cannot travel. Losing our jobs during a global pandemic hasn’t been easy. This leaves you with a lot of uncertainty, especially as internationals lose their work visas in the process. It is our livelihood. We cannot thank the DEFY Wrestling team enough for helping and guiding us through this whole ordeal. It has been a long summer and 90 days. This was going to be our first live appearance since our releases. We were really looking forward to getting back in the ring in front of the DEFY Wrestling crowd. Officials assured us that our visas would be ready in time for the Oct. 9 show in Portland, Oregon. Once again, our sincere apologies to all the fans. Please continue to support tonight’s show! The Bollywood Boyz were released by WWE on June 25. The duo recently spoke withDenise Salcedo of The Sportsterto discuss their time in WWE and what they plan to do next, and called DEFY their new base of operations. Learn more about how the brothers reflected on their WWE outing at this link. Read more: Randy Orton Pays Tribute to Bollywood Boyz: Something Tells Me I’ll See You Guys On The Road

