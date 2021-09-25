“This Is Us” actor surprises Jim Hill High Faculty

Columbus, OH September 23, 2021 It’s us actor Chris Sullivan, surprised students, via Zoom at Jim Hill High School in Jackson, MS as part of Big Lots and On our sleeves Million Classroom Project.

Sullivan participated in the tour, which included the presentation of a $ 1,000 Big Lots gift card donated by On our sleeves to subscribe to mental health and mindfulness activities for teachers and students. This local visit is part of a National Back to School Surprise organized by On our sleeves in partnership with Big Lots, another major national supporter of the children’s mental health movement.

As someone who has personally struggled with anxiety and depression, I strongly advocate mental health awareness to help fight the stigma of speaking openly about the issue, Sullivan said. i am honored that On our sleeves invited me to participate in their One Million Classrooms project because it’s such an amazing program that shines a light on children’s mental health – a demographic that is often overlooked.

One in five children in America lives with a mental health problem, and half of lifelong mental illnesses are present before the age of 14. On our sleeves, the national movement for children’s mental health is on a mission to provide every community in America with the free resources needed to break the stigma of children’s mental health and to educate families and advocates, because no child or family should. struggle alone. Through their Million Classrooms project, launched in May 2021, On our sleeves set a goal of providing 1 million elementary and secondary school classrooms across America with free mental health and mindfulness resources. These back-to-school surprises are part of this effort that ends on October 10e, World Mental Health Awareness Day.

One of the missions we have here at Jim Hill High School is to provide a collective space for all of our students to thrive and be mentally healthy to embark on their educational journey. We love to help families and academics become aware of their mental health and their most pressing concerns, said Rashad Moore, Principal of Jim Hill High School. Our academics strive for excellence, are passionate about education, and admire the progressive struggle it takes to be great people and citizens in society. This great opportunity and this gracious gift of On our sleeves will enable us at Jim Hill High School to support teachers and academics at all levels. This initiative is also ideal for supporting positive growth of mental health activities in each classroom and across the school.

Sullivan currently stars as Toby Damon in NBC drama It’s us, which earned him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Big Lots is proud to be part of the One Million Classrooms project with the Nationwide Childrens Hospital and On our sleevessaid Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. We are committed to emphasizing the importance of speaking openly about children’s mental health, breaking stigma and helping provide educators with expert behavioral health resources.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: FAT) is a national discount retailer, operating 1,414 stores in 47 states, as well as a premier e-commerce platform with expanded capabilities through BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart, and Big Lots NOW with delivery on same day. The company’s product assortment focuses on household essentials: furniture, seasonal products, sweet home, food, consumables, and hard home. A Fortune 500 company and ranked # 1 on Total Retail’s 100 Best Omnichannel Retailers for 2020 list, Big Lots’ mission is to help people live BIG and save lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference to a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through the ultimate scavenger hunt shopping experience, by being a “better place to work” culture for associates, by rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and leading returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

IN REGARDS TO ON OUR SLEEVES

Children don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves. With 1 in 5 children living with serious mental illness and half of all lifelong mental health problems starting before the age of 14, we need to give them a voice. On our sleeves, powered by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, aims to provide every community in America with the free resources needed to break the stigma of children’s mental health and educate families and advocates, because no child or family should struggle alone.

Since the creation of On our sleeves in 2018, over 2 million people interacted with our free pediatric mental health educational resources at OnOurSleeves.org and our educational programs have reached over 1.1 million students across the United States. We depend on philanthropy to secure our mission of providing free educational resources across America and will seek funding partners to create meaningful collaboration. Please contact Amanda Dove, Director of Corporate Partnerships at 1-866-317-5437 or [email protected] to find out how millions of families can learn more about your brand.