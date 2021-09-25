Why Steve Carell is coming back – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers to the second episode of season two of Apple’s The Morning Show, “It’s Like the Flu.”]

In the second episode of The morning showUpon returning, viewers find out what happened to Mitch Kessler after the fallout from the first season.

The disgraced morning news anchor played by Steve Carell has left the country and settled into a secluded but serene existence in Lake Como in Italy. When The morning show Reintroducing Mitch in season two, the famous fired host, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault, tries to hide in plain sight when he leaves his quaint villa for an ice cream in town. When a young American woman recognizes him and confronts him publicly, a local documentary filmmaker named Paola (played by Valeria Golino) comes to her rescue.

The second season of the aired news drama takes place in the weeks between January and March 2020 in the lead-up to the United States’ lockdown, which puts this scene between Mitch and Paola in early January with Italy at the dawn of the pandemic. In order to create the villa amid the production limitations of the pandemic era, director Mimi Leder and her team found a location in Sierra Madre, Calif. And set up the house on an Italian peninsula, through the use of UAV filming and CGI editing units.

The idea to send Mitch to Italy, according to showrunner Kerry Ehrin, arose out of the pandemic rewrite of the flagship Apple TV +. “Seeing these beautiful movies from Italy of people singing on their balconies, because it happened right before COVID hit here, seemed like a great place to tell a bit about the prehistory of COVID,” Ehrin said. Hollywood journalist to be inspired by the first pandemic videos from Europe.

Ehrin adds: “You also think of the disgraced directors who move to Europe. And I thought it all seemed to fit the story we were telling.

The story that The morning show aims to tell by continuing to follow Mitch’s story will be revealed as the 10-episode season continues. After a shocking first season – one that culminated with Mitch staring at the camera with a look of realization that he is one of the sexual predators he had proudly parted with throughout the season – The morning show attempts to do something even more shocking by bringing Mitch back and exploring something new in the post- # MeToo era of storytelling.

“What happens to a Mitch Kessler?” Jennifer Aniston, star and executive producer, says THR questions that were asked by the team before season two. “There are so many unthinkable and unforgivable actions to varying degrees. What’s going on? Do they just disappear into the ether? Do they never find work again? Is there room for redemption? Is there room for introspection and forgiveness? Are they inherently bad people? “

She continues: “It’s such a gray area. And one of the things I love so much about the show is that it’s never going to be all black and white; he will always glance behind the curtain of the real conversations that take place behind closed doors and that we never dare say out loud and in public. Because that’s what’s interesting. And that’s what’s really happening.

Jennifer Aniston back at Morning show located in “It’s like the flu”.

Courtesy of Apple

Much of the second episode surrounds the return of Alex Levy (Aniston) to The morning show as a filler anchor and necessary public relations movement. Along the way, she’s forced to try to redeem herself with co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and presenter Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry), among others whom she has wronged her very public departure from. the fictitious morning show.

“The season one finale was glasses-less and almost an on-air blast of truth that I didn’t think we expected. Obviously it was a little messy,” Aniston says. And then season two begins where Alex takes a step back and has deep moments of reflection and asking who she is and who does she want to be, I think, for the very first time. “

Across the globe, his former friend and on-air partner for over a decade seems to be on the same path. As a thank you for her kind gesture, Paola convinces a reluctant Mitch to let her choose her brain, like one member of the media over another. But he is quickly distracted when Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin), the former president of The morning showKessler’s home network is knocking on his door, presumably to discuss the wrongful death trial that was filed by the family of Kessler’s accuser, Hannah Shoenfeld (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who tragically died at the end of the first season .

It turns out that Micklen received a golden parachute in the form of a $ 119.2 million settlement to quit UBA, and now Hannah’s family have filed a lawsuit for that exact number – a decision that leaves the new UBA boss Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) at a rare loss of words.

Think of this episode as a setup of what is to unfold. “The challenge was that I didn’t just want him to replay the first season where he denies, denies, denies,” says Ehrin, teasing Mitch’s evolutionary journey ahead. “It’s so nice to work with Steve; he is so committed to the work. And he embraced the role.

The first two episodes of season 2 of The morning show are now broadcast on Apple TV +.