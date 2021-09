13 of Bollywood’s most ridiculous rumors that turned the gossip mills

While rumors are quite common in Garland City, and some of them are even true at times, some are totally unbelievable. While we really don’t know how these rumors got started, most of this gossip is just plain outrageous. Here are some of the most ridiculous.

1. Shah Rukh Khan was secretly married to Priyanka Chopra and AbRam was their child.

According torumor mills, the duo apparently got married in a secret ceremony in Toronto. It was evenrumorthat AbRam, the third child of SRK and Gauri Khan, would be the son of Priyanka Chopras.

2. Sonakshi Sinha was Reena Roy’s daughter.

According to a broadrumors, Sonakshi Sinha was apparently the daughter of erstwhile star Reena Roy, who is said to have dated Shatrughan Sinha.

3. Kareena Kapoor got pregnant at school.

According to a ridiculousrumor, Bebo reportedly got pregnant when she was in grade 9. That’s right! For the uninitiated, she attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.

4. Alia Bhatt was the daughter of Pooja Bhatt.

Just before his debut,rumorsAlia apparently being Mahesh Bhatt and her eldest daughter, Pooja Bhatts’ daughter had started to circulate. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, sheconfessedthat it was the strangest rumor she had heard about herself.

5. Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty were married.

Jaag Utha Insaan. Sridevi was married to Boney Kapoor for 22 years but it was rumor that she was apparently married to Mithun Chakraborty before having an affair with Boney Kapoor. It was reported that their relationship started with the film

6. Dimple Kapadia was the loving child of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt.

When the movie Police officer became a successful hit in 1975, therumor millsstarted churning out gossip that Dimple Kapadia was apparently the daughter of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt.Apparently, they were both deeply in love and had an affair for 7 long years.

7. Aamir Khan has a child in love with Jessica Hines.

The two are rumored to have met on Vikram Bhatts sets Ghulam in 1998. According toreports, they were in a relationship when she apparently got pregnant. Apparently, Aamir asked her to abort the child but decided to keep the child and the two paths parted. Jessica Hines is a British author who also wrote the biography of Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘The big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and me‘.

8. Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra were in a romantic relationship.

Rumorshave it that KJo was apparently in relation to the screen Shershaahbefore launching it in Student of the year.

9. Renée was the biological daughter of Sushmita Sens.

Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter at the age of 24. However, a number of rumors have stated that her eldest adopted daughter, Renee, was apparently Sen’s biological child. According to areport, it was also said that Renee was the child of Sushmita Sen and Anil Ambani.

10. Katrina Kaif lived in the country with a false identity.

Although it is known that she was born under the name Katrina Turquotte, there were manyrumorswhich suggested that she apparently lived in the country with a fake passport. Phew, what?

11. Ajay Devgn and Kajol live separately because he had an affair with Kangana Ranaut.

According torumors, the duo reportedly started dating while filming Once upon a time in Mumbai and this prompted Kajol to withdraw from his marriage. It wasreportedthat they lived separately.

12. Aaradhya Bachchan was the daughter of Amitabh Bachchans.

Now that was one of the weirdest. According to some strangerumors, Aaradhya Bachchan was apparently the daughter of Big B and not of Abhisheks. Wait what?

13. Crazy speculation about what caused the divorce of Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan.

After their divorce, manyrumorswhich spread like wildfire. While some said it was apparently Hrithik Roshans’ extramarital affair with Kangana Ranaut and Barbara Mori, others believed it was Sussanne Khan’s alleged affair with Arjun Rampal that caused their separation. There were also somegossipthat it was Khan’s alleged drug habit that caused their divorce.

Looks like celebrities and rumors are going hand in hand!