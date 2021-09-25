5 little-known facts about Star Wars actor Mark Hamill

Probably no actor is more associated with the Star Wars franchise than Mark Hamill. His performance as Luke Skywalker in the 1977s New hope helped propel the film into the greatest blockbuster movie in history and one that changed the movie industry for the better.

Over the years, he has been one of the friendliest actors in Hollywood, interacting regularly with his fans. But Mark Hamill isn’t limited to Star Wars.

Here are five facts about the actor.

1. A happy marriage with a non-actor

Although Hamill’s first serious relationship was with actress Anne Wyndham, who was chosen as her sister the General hospital, Hamill said the challenges of dating another actor were more difficult than he was willing to continue to face.

Because of this, Hamill married a non-actor and partly attributes their long and happy marriage to the fact that they are not in competition because they are not both actors. Hamill has been married to dental hygienist Marilou York since 1978, and the two met in a dental office. They have three children, all of whom have had roles in the Star Wars films.

2. A prolific dubbing career

Although Hamill is best known for his performances as Luke Skywalker, he is also a prolific voice actor, most notably as the voice of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. He went on to portray the Clown Prince of Crime in other Batman animated stories, such as The murderous joke and the Arkham range of Batman video games.

He has lent his voice to a variety of other characters over the years, such as The Hobgoblin in the 1990s. Spider Man animated series, and more recently Chucky in the Child’s play reboot and Skeletor in by netflix Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Hamill even provided a haunting performance of Sith Lord Darth Bane in an episode of The clone wars.

3. Hamill the comic book writer

Much of Hamill’s career, as we’ve seen above, has provided vocal performances for animated adaptations of comic book characters, but it hasn’t been his only experiences with comics. Hamill was actually the co-writer (along with Eric Johnson) of the 5-issue comic book series. The black Pearl.

The series was published by Dark Horse Comics in 1996 and tells the story of a stalker man who accidentally becomes a masked vigilante hero. The series deals with the tabloidization of the news and the pressures to create sensational headlines. Hamill wanted to adapt the series into a movie with him as a director for years.

4. Initial concerns about The Last Jedi

Hamill first expressed his disappointment with the way Luke Skywalker’s character was treated in The Last Jedi. The film was controversial among the most die-hard Star Wars fans, and revealed a disillusioned Luke who exiled himself from the galaxy and cut himself off from the Force after what he believed was his greatest failure.

The film ended with Luke coming to the rescue, albeit from a distance through a projection of the Force, before dying and becoming one with the Force. Hamill then expressed regret for voicing his concerns in public. “Creative differences are a common part of any project but usually stay private,” Hamill tweeted. “All I wanted was to do [a] good movie. I have more than that.

I regret having expressed my doubts and insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common part of any project, but usually stay private. All I wanted was to make a good movie. I have more than that- @rianjohnson made a GREAT of all time! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV – Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) Dec. 26, 2017

5. Hamill’s name goes viral

Hamill has a large following on Twitter and often interacts with his fans on the platform. His popularity is unquestionable, but a recent Tweet from the actor showed just how far his reach goes. A fan named Lauren (@ LozzaBean12 on Twitter) posted the following tweet on September 5, 2021.

Hamill rose to the challenge and tweeted his own name the same day.

The tweet has over 600,000 likes, proving that Hamill is one of the most popular actors in the world.

To find out more, follow the Star Wars Actors category on Dork Side of the Force!