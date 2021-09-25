North Hollywoods Lankershim Plaza sold for $ 92 million





Lankershim Plaza building in North Hollywood A high-profile North Hollywood office building sold for $ 92 million. Bay Area investment firm DivcoWest has acquired Lankershim Plaza, the nine-story, 179,741-square-foot building located at 5250 Lankershim Blvd., according to reports. Located in the North Hollywoods Arts District between Chandler Boulevard and Magnolia Boulevard, Lankershim Plaza has British reality TV production company ITV America among its tenants, which occupies 42,000 square feet after moving from Sherman Oaks in 2019; Kaiser Permanente, which has an on-site pharmacy; and the flexible office specialist Regus, with 62 private offices, seven coworking offices and two meeting rooms there. JLL, who acted as rental manager for the LEED Gold certified asset built in 2009, negotiated the deal on behalf of seller JH Snyder Co., which owns 5161 Lankershim Blvd nearby. houses the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment acquired by Fox and a WeWork coworking site. Lankershim Plaza is the main component of NoHo Commons mixed-use global development offices, which was established as part of a public-private partnership between GPI Cos. and the City of Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency. NoHo Commons also includes 60,000 square feet of retail space, 278 lofts, and 14 living / working units. For DivcoWest, the purchase of Lankershim Plaza brings more than one million square feet of office space in the Los Angeles subway into the fold of the San Francisco-based company. The largest property in this portfolio is in Glendale, the 592,000 square foot Glendale Plaza that DivcoWest acquired in 2017 from PGIM Real Estate for $ 179 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfvbj.com/news/2021/sep/24/north-hollywoods-lankershim-plaza-sells-92-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos