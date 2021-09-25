Nafisa Ali in a vintage tea advertisement. Watch the back video





Nafisa Ali in an advertisement photo. (courtesy rarephotoclub) Strong points Nafisa Ali posted a flashback video on her Instagram Stories

Her daughter also shared the ad on Instagram stories.

“So pretty,” her daughter wrote New Delhi: Throwback Thursday is a trend of yesteryear. For a change, what about going back on Saturday? Veteran actress and former Miss India Nafisa Ali lights up our weekend with a comeback video on Instagram Stories. It was first shared by a fan club, then by his daughter Pia Sodhi on the social media platform. In this old blurry video, the youngest of Nafisa Ali is dressed in a swimsuit. The actress dives high into a swimming pool. Then we see her having fun in the pool. As it turns out, the video is from an old tea commercial in which Nafisa Ali was featured. It’s a throwback to the past, reminding us of Nafisa Ali’s swimming prowess. She was national swimming champion from 1972 to 1974. The caption read: “So pretty, Nafisa Ali”, with a melting heart emoji. Screenshot of Instagram story. And, there’s good in store for all the fans as Nafisa Ali plans to return to Bollywood after her long hiatus. Some time ago, she had shared the news via a selfie update. We see Nafisa Ali in a casual shirt and smiling for the camera. In the caption she wrote: “Just me, I’m shooting in the afternoon today.” Its hashtag revealed the location, “Mumbai”. Another post back on Nafisa Ali’s Instagram timeline is a collage of wonderful memories. It features film footage of Bollywood celebrities Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukherji, among others. The caption read: “On the wall of Rajshri Productions”. This summer, Nafisa Ali shared a photo from when she suffered from cancer. “That was me two years ago (in intensive care) after my big surgery for peritoneal cancer,” she wrote. Thanking the doctor and the hospital staff, the actress added, “The doctors, the medical team that took care of me and the hospital were great because they gave me courage. Happy and celebrating life. today with my super positive family. “ Nafisa Ali is known for her works in films including June, Aatank, Major Saab, Life in a … Metro, Guzaarish, Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

