Beverly Hills, West Hollywood Luxury Retail Bounces Back From Closure – The Hollywood Reporter





“I had a space on Melrose Place where we had five offers,” says commercial real estate broker Jay Luchs. “Honestly, I don’t even remember having this before COVID. “ A year ago, major Los Angeles shopping streets in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood were hit hard by the pandemic, with dozens of vacancies as tourism and in-person retail collapsed. Now, as autumn approaches, Luchs has seen a big turnaround: “I am pleasantly surprised at how tenants and landlords are back to try and make deals. “ Vrai x RandM Unity Ring in Diamond and 14k Gold ($ 6,600), available at Vrai’s new Melrose Place store.

Courtesy of the brand In West Hollywood, which issued a September 10 vaccination warrant for restaurants, bars, gyms, and beauty businesses, Vrai, Des Kohan, Re / Done and Fleur du Mal are among the new tenants, and Robertson Boulevard is lively in a way not for years, according to Luchs. And despite the wave of delta variant cases that leave the future uncertain, “our real estate is quite valuable,” says Genevieve Morrill, CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “You will have a large bar nearby and a waiting list of people for a rent of $ 100,000 per month. “ Shoppers outside Gucci on Rodeo Drive.

Jill Connelly / Bloomberg via Getty Images Beverly Hills is experiencing a similar surge, and “Rodeo is as strong as he’s ever been,” Luchs says. After the iconic street was dotted with ‘for rent’ signs in 2020, there is now little vacancy. Onitsuka Tiger opened a flagship store on Rodeo in the spring, Moncler added a second floor, and Chanel’s double-batch renovation is underway. Additionally, Canon Drive has thrived with the expansion of alfresco dining in its Restaurant Row. Todd Johnson, president and CEO of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, says the city has 25 to 30 new businesses that have just opened or signed leases. And for tenants who have been able to survive the past 18 months, “I hear a lot of places saying, ‘We’ve been up since 2019,’” he says. While some empty spaces are experiencing strong competition between tenants, others are still waiting to be filled, which means that there are offers available to “take advantage of very good opportunities in some places where two, three years ago, it probably would have been more money, ”adds Johnson. One thing threatening the return, however, is the LA County eviction moratorium, which includes commercial tenants and is expected to end on September 30. “You’re going to start seeing vacancies again,” Luchs says, but “so many brands are coming back to do business that I don’t see any major holes in the market where it’s a real economic problem.” This story first appeared in the September 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

