Family seeks help in locating father’s killer, killed 30 years ago in North Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles
It was the eve of Independence Day, 1991.
Roberto Esqueda Garcia, a 28-year-old father of three, commuting every night from the family home in Orange County to work as a store clerk at a small North Hollywood liquor store, is said to welcome a leaving man. by taking more than cash. of the register.
Thirty years later, detectives at the LAPD Valley Homicide Bureau reopened the cold case, offered a $ 50,000 reward, and suggested the killer might still be nearby.
Garcia worked at the store at the corner of Sherman Way and Ethel Avenue. Today, only the signage above the entrance is still the same. But crime scene photos from the night he was killed show a moment trapped in time; a puddle of blood under a lifeless body, cash left in the cash register, packs of cigarettes strewn about and a crowd of onlookers as detectives followed the killer’s every step.
“I don’t have a lot of memories, no I don’t,” Garcia’s oldest daughter said. She was 11 when her father was killed. Thirty years later, she’s still afraid to share her name or show her face, afraid the killer will still live his life after her father has lost his.
“I knew my father was dead, that he had been murdered and that he was in the cemetery and that we were going to visit him,” she says.
LAPD Detective Benjamin Sadeh says even now they have no leads. Surveillance cameras were present, but he says they were not working. But looking back on the case and getting the new LA City Council reward money, he says the cold affair is heating up.
“We think he was someone who lived locally and someone at the time knew him. So I hope that with the reward someone will show up.”
For the family left behind, they say Garcia missed several lifetimes of memories; watching her two daughters and her son grow up and have a family of their own is their biggest regret.
“Our dad was really important to us. He missed a lot, we missed a lot,” her daughter said. “I would have had a father figure, someone who would have been harder on me than my mother, something that I needed.”
Now the family are seeking justice, hoping that the reward money might spark interest and lead someone who knows about the crime to come forward.
“There has always been anger because there is no fence and we want justice,” she said.
As for the LAPD, it is one of the hundreds of cold cases still open, proof according to Sadeh, the department is not giving up.
“No, no, we continue to fight,” he said. “And we don’t forget.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-644-8080 or LAPD CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and still get the reward.
