Should be a horror monster from Bollywood’s version of Wendigo – Transcontinental Times





INDIA: Candy one Web series which consists of drugs, a slew of teenagers struggling with hormones, and lots of bad words is a critical aspect in drawing viewers to web series these days. That fell to Rudrakund, a fictional replica of Nainital in Uttarakhand, is a puzzling mess. Candy begins with a murder in the city, which sets off a sequence of mysterious death events. It also goes into the past history of the famous Masan of horrible homicides (a myth or a monster belief of the Net surfers of Rudrakund). Masan seemed to have regained his composure after all these years. – Advertising – Also Read: Are Bollywood Celebrities Targeted in Sushant Death Case? The city is described as a monarchy ruled by a stereotypical politician, Money Ranaut (Manu Rishi Chadha), who has the power to kill anyone and anywhere, as well as anyone who blindly follows him in his socio-political conception. It all sounds like a totally over-cooked premise. Writers have imbued her character with all of the most extreme negative feelings that a viewer could despise. – Advertising – Her pampered child Vayu Ranaut (Nakul Roshan Sahdev), who sometimes has an attitude that is too exaggerated. It’s like the creator is working on making a character for teens, a cool person who uses the F word in every sentence and, of course, who does drugs. He’s also the one who sells drugs to minors, and guess what? His character strongly sympathized until the end. The actor is the only good thing about the character. He did a great job of articulating every emotion. The most difficult aspect of the Candy series to understand is the portrayal of teenage life. Instead of going to school, they indulge in activities such as drugs, sex in the forest, which is completely Masan’s murderous region. It is also shown that they are not responsible for their behavior, with all the blame placed on conservative society in terms of the writer, which is quite illogical to see. On the flip side, their drug addiction is touted as a necessity that any stressed out teenager should engage in. – Advertising – The only thing that soothes the eyes are beautiful views of excellent, colorful cinematography. And the murder, which seems inconceivable to achieve but, setting it aside, seems to be very interesting, which might make viewers want to know who Masan is or if it’s true. Candy excels at one of her few basics: convincing parenting. Parents genuinely care about their kids, unlike the evil portrayal of parents portrayed in every other teen movie.

A series of murders based on the legend of a creature written in the Bollywood version of Wendigo. And a teacher (Ronit Roy) who is traumatized by the loss of his long lost daughter. His wife, who is mentally exhausted. Richa Chadha, a policewoman who has already had a problem with her husband, joins the team. It seems like a perfect story to set up a thriller premise with some well-placed subplots. But, for some reason, he was unable to deliver. Transcontinental Times rating: 3/5 Support our freelance journalism mission on Patreon!

