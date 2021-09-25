In bed with actor Meezaan Jafri





At 26, Meezaan Jafri gives off a strange mixture of young atmosphere and old world charm. His father, actor Jaaved Jafri, instilled a strong sense of tehzeb and manners In him. His first movie, Malaal, got him a thumbs up from critics, but he’s now back on magazine covers with a newly chiseled six-pack, set to become a Millennial Star. Yes, I might have looked like Ranbir Kapoor in Hungama 2, he admits when asked, but it was because of the hairstyle and costume I was wearing. I want to forge my own identity. List three things that no one knows about you. 1. I like to eat alone. 2. I have a lot of freckles on my face that people can’t see because of my beard; including a huge one under my eyebrows. 3. I sit and talk to my mom for 10 minutes every night before I fall asleep. What kind of shows do you like? I like movies, cartoons, animes. I watch English and Hindi classics. I just saw an excerpt from Pyasa, so I’m going to watch it in my theater. I watch TV even while eating. What are you watching now? Lucifer, which doesn’t make me think looking at it is a hobby show. Tell us what you are reading right now. I read Blood and Oil: Mohammed ben Salmans Merciless Quest for World Power by Bradley Hope, Justin Scheck, on the life of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. I also read books on business and investing. Describe yourself in a hashtag. #Rock star. This or that? Romcoms or action movies? Romcoms because they are evergreen. I like the movie from the South called Bhishma and Hollywood romantic comedies like Friends with benefits and Love and other drugs. Bungee jumping or paragliding? Paragliding is more fun because it lasts longer. Mountains or beaches? Beaches because they have very beautiful women! Movies or web series? Movies. I’ve always been a movie guy. I like to finish a story in two to three hours. From Brunch HT, September 26, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

