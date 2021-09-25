Minissha Lamba Moves In With Boyfriend Akash Malik, Says It’s Exciting, Lovely | Bollywood

Actor Minissha Lamba has moved in with boyfriend Akash Malik. She called it a beautiful experience.

According to a leading daily newspaper, Minissha and Akash oscillate between her home in Mumbai and her home in Delhi. Speaking of the development, she said, “It’s exciting, charming and beautiful.”

Minissha and Akash recently went on vacation together. She also shared a birthday message for him. Happy Happy Akki Mal …. I wish you lots of love and happiness Here is the funniest person I know .. the best jacuzzi partner I could ask for .. the funniest travel companion .. My best date for a dinner party .. The life of any party. The coolest coolest person .. and the best and most honorable codename player in town. Have lots of other birthdays together … have a good time honey .. (with me of course), she wrote along with a bunch of photos from the trip.

Minissha made her acting debut with Hansal Mehta’s Yahaan in 2005. She was also seen in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Bheja Fry 2.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha was asked if she had any reservations about her previous relationship. The reason I was always hesitant to want to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people dating actors and it’s not okay to make a statement that will hurt someone. But it’s a decision I made for myself and I’d rather not be. Because relationships, I think, are already so difficult, she said.

When asked if she had been cheated on by an actor, Minissha replied: In a relationship that I had with an actor, yes. But I only think because the personality of the person was such that they were a great flirt.