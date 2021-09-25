Entertainment
Star Trek actor William Shatner to join next Blue Origin crew set to fly in October
William Shatner from “Star Trek” will be included in Jeff Bezos’ next space flight, Blue Origin. The space is scheduled for October.
Star Trek captain will join next space flight
According to TMZ, Shatner will be the oldest person to fly in space if the plan comes to fruition. The actor is 90 years old, and he will break the record currently held by 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk. Funk was part of the first crew that flew into space in July via Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft.
Blue Origin and William Shatner both confirmed TMZ report, but the entertainment publication said the news was from their reliable sources.
Shatner played Captain James T. Kirk in the television series and films “Star Trek” in 1966. His space experience on television makes the possibility of him going to real space exciting for fans of the series.
The richest man in the world also played a role in the production of “Star Trek”. He made an appearance as an alien Starfleet officer that only lasted a few seconds in the movie “Stark Trek Beyond”.
Read also: Blue Origin’s top engineers and employees quit after Jeff Bezos’ trip to space
The New Shepard spacecraft, slated for launch next month, will carry the next group of people who want to find out what it’s like in space.
Taking a ride on the spaceship would involve getting into a crew capsule. The launch will take place at Blue Origin’s spaceport in West Texas at an altitude of over 100 kilometers or 62 miles.
Shatner and others who board the spaceship with him would have a few minutes of zero-G float so they could enjoy the view of the dark sky above a curved Earth. They would then descend to a landing in the Texas desert that a parachute would help.
Training for a suborbital mission on Blue Origin only lasts a few days. The space flight only lasts 10 minutes. That’s shorter compared to SpaceX’s time frame for its Inspiration4 space mission.
The four Inspiration4 crew members underwent months of training and the flight lasted three days.
TMZ added that the two sides are currently working on a deal to film the mission for an exclusive documentary. It’s unclear if Bezos invited the actor like Funk was or if he paid for his flight.
In July, it was reported that a seat on Blue Origin’s spacecraft costs $ 28 million.
After New Shepard’s flight, Blue Origin said the next mission was scheduled for October, suggesting it won’t be long to find out if TMZ the sources are right.
Blue Origin tests
Blue Origin has built a reusable rocket booster for its New Shepard spacecraft, according to CNBC. In August, it was reported that this was the booster’s eighth mission.
The rocket thruster and capsule will pilot the space company’s cargo missions. Blue Origin will run it along with another booster and capsule for crew missions, according to GeekWire.
Once done, it will land on Earth and should drop in Texas, where Blue Origin’s base is located.
Blue Origin vs Virgin Galactic: Differences Between Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's New Shepard and Unity-22 Spacecraft
Written by Sophie Webster
