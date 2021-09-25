MSGM Spring 2022 Collection – WWD

With its Spring 2022 fashion show, held outdoors in Milan’s Biblioteca degli Alberi public park, in the booming Porta Nuova district, MSGM has confirmed its leadership role on the Milanese fashion scene.

Behind the scenes, MSGM Founder and Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti explained that his colorful collection was meant to convey a message of freshness and positivity, tangible elements on the catwalk.

While sometimes the designer in the past tended to indulge more in the pursuit of edgy freshness, this time around he kept everything simple and spontaneous, like a picnic in the park. “With the choice of location, we were kind enough to reference a picnic-inspired situation, but at the same time, the fact that there are all the skyscrapers standing behind the park symbolizes our continued connection to the urban dimension. We always need to be in nature, but at the same time we aim to get back to our city life, ”explained the designer.

What if the more natural outdoor vibe was enhanced by the lime green and pink gingham patterns, as well as the adorable, almost naive floral patterns – inspired by the posters created by Steven Frykholm for the summer picnics of Herman Miller’s employees. in the ’70s and’ 80s – Giorgetti also celebrated Milan’s bubbling creative scene in the ’80s. References to Elio Fiorucci’s pop and dashing style are found in the berry-splattered pattern on an airy pleated dress or a denim top.

The label’s iconic ruffles this season adorned ribbed-knit cropped tops, which were worn with capris and a cool loop-lined gingham blazer. An athletic and sporty touch has been introduced to the range via color-block windbreakers but also via eyelet cotton anoraks, and jacquard polo shirts matched with coordinating pants.

The MSGM collection was as refreshing as ice cream enjoyed on a bench facing the sea on a sunny day – the joy of simple pleasure.