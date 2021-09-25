Akshay Kumar wishes his daughter ‘Sooryavanshi’ release date

“So grateful to be her son,” writes Abhishek as Jaya Bachchan celebrates 50 years in the cinema

One of the most sought-after actors of the 1970s in the Indian film industry, Jaya Bachchan is one of the Bollywood bigwigs who have made a huge contribution to cinema. Starting out in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagarat at a young age in 1963, the veteran actor has spent 50 years in the film industry as she continues to appear in several films. Celebrating this milestone, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to pay tribute to him as he wrote a heartwarming note.

Akshay Kumar wishes his daughter Nitara on her 9th birthday and calls her “dads precious daughter”

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is quite close to his children, especially his daughter Nitara, wrote a heartfelt wish on his birthday. The actor shared a photo on social media where he can be seen sitting in a chair while hugging his daughter Nitara who rests her head on his shoulder. Apart from that, Akshay captioned the photo with a lovely note where he expressed his love for his daughter on her 9th birthday.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ will finally be released on Diwali, announces Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated Sooryavanshi has finally gotten a release date and fans couldn’t be happier. The news came after CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that theaters in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate after October 22 in accordance with COVID standards. Akshay Kumar and film director Rohit Shetty took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans and followers and to thank CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, does not have a “panga” with the actor; here’s why

Actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were recently welcomed to The Kapil Sharma Show. Although they graced the show with their presence earlier this month, Kapil Sharma treated his fans with unreleased clips from previous episodes on his YouTube channel. As part of his most recent music video, he can be seen asking Riddhima Kapoor Sahni about his connection to his brother and Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra starts rehearsal for Global Citizen Festival 2021 in Paris, photos sharing

Actress Priyanka Choprais is ready to take the microphone to host the next Global Citizen Festival 2021 with Denis Brogniart. Seeming enthusiastic about the relay, the actor shared his experience of arriving in Paris to prepare for the event with his fans. In the latest preview shared by theQuanticoactor, fans can see the massive setup built for the event. Taking to her Instagram on September 25, the 39-year-old shared a glimpse of her practice on the festival sets. In the video, she was seen wearing an all-white outfit and discussing the script with the crew. The video shared a preview of the massive facility built to host the virtual event, which will feature performances by several notable artists. The actor will rehearse with co-host Denis Brogniart.Read more.

