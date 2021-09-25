Entertainment
Akshay Kumar wishes his daughter ‘Sooryavanshi’ release date
“So grateful to be her son,” writes Abhishek as Jaya Bachchan celebrates 50 years in the cinema
One of the most sought-after actors of the 1970s in the Indian film industry, Jaya Bachchan is one of the Bollywood bigwigs who have made a huge contribution to cinema. Starting out in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagarat at a young age in 1963, the veteran actor has spent 50 years in the film industry as she continues to appear in several films. Celebrating this milestone, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to pay tribute to him as he wrote a heartwarming note.
Akshay Kumar wishes his daughter Nitara on her 9th birthday and calls her “dads precious daughter”
Actor Akshay Kumar, who is quite close to his children, especially his daughter Nitara, wrote a heartfelt wish on his birthday. The actor shared a photo on social media where he can be seen sitting in a chair while hugging his daughter Nitara who rests her head on his shoulder. Apart from that, Akshay captioned the photo with a lovely note where he expressed his love for his daughter on her 9th birthday.
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ will finally be released on Diwali, announces Rohit Shetty
Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated Sooryavanshi has finally gotten a release date and fans couldn’t be happier. The news came after CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that theaters in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate after October 22 in accordance with COVID standards. Akshay Kumar and film director Rohit Shetty took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans and followers and to thank CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, does not have a “panga” with the actor; here’s why
Actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were recently welcomed to The Kapil Sharma Show. Although they graced the show with their presence earlier this month, Kapil Sharma treated his fans with unreleased clips from previous episodes on his YouTube channel. As part of his most recent music video, he can be seen asking Riddhima Kapoor Sahni about his connection to his brother and Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor.
Priyanka Chopra starts rehearsal for Global Citizen Festival 2021 in Paris, photos sharing
Actress Priyanka Choprais is ready to take the microphone to host the next Global Citizen Festival 2021 with Denis Brogniart. Seeming enthusiastic about the relay, the actor shared his experience of arriving in Paris to prepare for the event with his fans. In the latest preview shared by theQuanticoactor, fans can see the massive setup built for the event. Taking to her Instagram on September 25, the 39-year-old shared a glimpse of her practice on the festival sets. In the video, she was seen wearing an all-white outfit and discussing the script with the crew. The video shared a preview of the massive facility built to host the virtual event, which will feature performances by several notable artists. The actor will rehearse with co-host Denis Brogniart.Read more.
(Image: Instagram / @akshaykumar)
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/akshay-kumar-wishes-daughter-sooryavanshi-release-date-bollywood-recap-for-sept-25.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]