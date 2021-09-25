Singer R. Kellys emerges from jury duty in sex trafficking and racketeering trial





The fate of R. Kelly is now in the hands of a jury after weeks of grim testimony in his sexual misconduct trial. The panel of seven men and five women began deliberating on racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the R&B superstar on Friday afternoon, ending the day without reaching a verdict. They are due to return to court on Monday to resume their work. Hours after deliberations began, jurors sent the judge a note asking to review a transcript of the testimony and evidence regarding a woman who claimed Kelly was sexually assaulted her in 2003, when she was a radio trainee at age 21. She testified that she was locked in a recording studio for days and drugged before the assault. Prosecutors and defense lawyers completed their oral arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment. Witnesses said Kelly subjected them to evil and sadistic whims when they were minors. He denied any wrongdoing. Kelly believed music, fame and fame meant he could do whatever he wanted, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata said in Brooklyn federal court in a fiery rebuttal to the defense argument that portrays Kelly as a victim of false accusations. But, she added, he’s not a genius, he’s a criminal. A predator. She added that her alleged victims are not groupies or gold diggers. They are human beings. Kelly, 54, perhaps best known for the smash hit of 1996 I Believe I Can Fly, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades. He is also charged with multiple violations of Mann’s Law, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines for immoral purposes. Prosecutors say their evidence proves how Kelly, with the help of some loyal members of her entourage, used predator playbook tactics to sexually exploit her victims. The tactics included isolating them in hotel rooms or his recording studio, subjecting them to degrading rules like forcing them to call him daddy, and making video recordings some seen by the jury at the trial of. them having sex with him and others as a means of controlling them, prosecutors said. In his conclusion, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick told the jury that the testimony of several accusers was full of lies and that the government had let them lie. Cannick argued that there was no evidence that Kellys’ accusers were ever forced to do anything against their will. Instead, Cannick said, Kelly’s girlfriends stayed because he spoiled them with free plane trips, shopping sprees and fancy dinners that belied the predator label. He gave them a lavish lifestyle, he said. This is not what a predator is supposed to do.

