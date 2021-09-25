Marvel pic peaks in pandemic era – the Hollywood reporter





Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney photo took a major milestone on Friday, reaching $ 186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross amount in the pandemic era despite challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to another Marvel title Black Widow, which peaked at $ 183.4 million in North America. Bullish box office analysts think Shang-Chi has a chance of approaching $ 240 million or more by the end of its nationwide run. Disney chose to give the film an exclusive theatrical release rather than opening it day and date on the big screen and Disney + at a premium price, as it did with Black Widow and several other versions of the pandemic era. Shang-Chi broke the record for Labor Day openings with a total of $ 94.7 million over four days. For all three days, he earned $ 75.4 million, a huge figure for September and the second biggest start of 2021 behind Black Widow ($ 80.3). From filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest hero and is the studio’s first to focus on an Asian track. The superhero offering was fueled by positive reviews, strong audience outings and an A CinemaScore. Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Tony Leung, Fala Chen and Michelle Yeoh are also on the bill. Shang-Chi has no trouble beating a new entry Dear Evan Hansen to stay atop the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, with an estimated take of $ 12.5 to $ 13 million after earning $ 3.6 million on Friday, according to early estimates. Adapted from the hit Broadway musical of the same name, Dear Evan Hansen debuted at $ 3.2 million on Friday (including $ 800,000 in previews on Thursday) for an expected national opening of $ 7.3 million. It remains to be seen whether the Universal film can overcome generally poor reviews (its current ranking on Rotten Tomatoes is 33%). Audiences liked the coming-of-age story much more, giving it an A-CinemaScore. Dear Evan Hansen was filmed in the second half of summer 2020 during the pandemic and directed by Stephen Chbosky (Charlie’s world), with Ben Platt reprising his Tony Award-winning lead role as a lonely and disconnected high school student. Hopes were high, given that Tony’s award-winning play was a cultural phenomenon. Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams also star in the musical, which is said to have cost a whopping $ 28 million to produce before commercialization. Musicals are a tricky business at the box office. When they strike a chord, a Hollywood studio can find gold (look no further than Universal’s Oh mom! or 20th Century Fox’s The greatest showman). When they sing out of tune, there are a lot of disappointments (Cats, In the heights). Filmmaker Jon M. Chu In the heights, from Warner Bros. and adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, also opened during the pandemic. It fared a bit better when it opened, grossing $ 11.5 million, poised to earn $ 29.8 million domestically. (A difference : In the heights debuted simultaneously on HBOMax.) In an unusual twist, Dear Evan Hansen did particularly well in Salt Lake City on Friday, with five of the top 10 top-grossing theaters coming from that city and its surrounding suburbs. Sleep hit completes weekend top five free guy, fellow and Clint Eastwood macho cries. Full weekend issues will be published on Sunday.

