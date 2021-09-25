From where you recognize the actors

The unusual genus hybridPrisoners of Ghost Country presents an eclectic cast starring Nicholas Cage. The film is the first English-language project by cult Japanese director Sion Sono, and as such features a multicultural group of actors from several continents. While Cage is the biggest name inPrisoners of Ghost Country, there are a number of other interesting actors in the movie.

Prisoners of Ghost Countrytakes place in a post-apocalyptic take on Japan that includes elements of samurai lore, technological modernity, and the Old West. The two main locations in the film are Samurai Town, ruled by the evil governor, and Ghostland, an area haunted by the spirits of those who died in a nuclear blast from which it is impossible to leave. This world is populated by an array of unusual characters.





RELATED: Mandy: Every ’80s Movie Reference In Nic Cage’s Revenge Horror

While Cage is the face ofPrisoners of Ghost Country Marketing, at least in America, the film features an eclectic cast of characters, many of whom will be familiar to international moviegoers. With that in mind, here are all of the cast and characters in the movie, including where you saw those cast and actresses from:

Nicholas Cage as a hero

In the center ofPrisoners of Ghost CountryThe bizarre story of is Hero, the otherwise anonymous protagonist. Hero is a notorious criminal who was involved in a bank robbery gone awry that killed several people, and who is haunted by the memory of a young boy who was shot dead in the incident. He is offered a chance to redeem himself by the governor, by recovering one of the governor’s runaways “young girls.To control him, Hero is placed in a suit filled with explosives that will detonate if he strays from the plane.

Hero is played by Nicholas Cage, one of the most distinctive and prolific actors working today. Part of the illustrious Coppola family, Cage rose to prominence in guilty pleasure thrillers likeAir conditioningandFace.Off, but also had critically acclaimed performances such as his turn as twin screenwriters inAdaptation. Cage would have been Sono’s first choice for the role, and his willingness to participate in low-budget films has meant that Cage has appeared in a number of similar gonzo films in recent years, such asColor out of space,Pig, andMandy.

Sofia Boutella as Bernice

Bernice is one of the governors “young girls“who runs away from Samurai Town in the opening scene and is chased by Hero. She is obsessed with avoiding the control of the Mighty Man, repeatedly declaring her refusal to be one.”prisoner. While initially silent, Bernice eventually finds her voice and helps Hero fight off the Governor and his army of samurai.

Related: Why The Ghostland Prisoners Will Be Nic Cage’s Escape From New York City

Boutella is a Franco-Algerian actress who started her career as a dancer. His first major Hollywood film was the comedy adaptation of Mark MillarKingsman: The Secret Service, where she played the assassin Gazelle. She has since appeared in films such asStar Trek Beyond, Hotel Artémis, andThe Mummy, where she played the title role. His semi-main role in Gaspar No’sClimax allowed her to demonstrate both her exceptional talents as an actress and a dancer.

Bill Moseley as Governor

The governor is the tyrannical ruler of Samurai Town, who owns what appears to be the only working car in the area and is constantly accompanied by a small army of samurai and a choir of geishas. He also keeps a group of so-called granddaughters who are supposed to be his sex slaves. The Governor is played by Bill Moseley, who is well known as an actor in cult films likeThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, House of 1000 Corpses, andRest ! The genetic opera.Moseley also appeared as Possum in the HBO series.Carnival.

Nick Cassavetes as Psycho

Psycho is Hero’s ex-partner, whose name suggests his short-tempered character and propensity for violence. Cassavetes previously appeared alongside Nic Cage in Face / Off, and has also starred in films likeThe Hangover Part II and in TV shows such asEntourage, where he played himself. The son of legendary independent director John Cassavetes, Nick is best known as a director of emotional films such asNotebookandMy sister’s keeper. Prisoners of Ghost Countryultimately shows that Psycho has a bigger role in the mythical ghost land and the incident that led to its creation.

Tak Sakaguchi as Yasujiro

Yasujiro is the strongest samurai in the Governor’s Personal Guard and a rival to Hero. He is an honorable man who is forced into the governor’s service to protect his sister, one of the “young girls. ”Sakaguchi is a true martial arts expert who is proficient in various disciplines and also works as a choreographer, stuntman and director, having worked on films like Godzilla: Final Wars. He previously worked with director Sion Sono onWhy don’t you play in hell.

RELATED: Prisoners of Phantom Country: Why the Samurai Doesn’t Speak in Nic Cage’s New Film

Charles Glover as Enoch

Enoch is the leader of the outcasts trapped in Ghostland. He tries to ward off ghosts in various ways, such as locking people in mannequin shells, but is ultimately pessimistic about the possibility of escaping the area. Glover is an actor and producer specializing in the role of Westerners in Japanese films. Recent credits include Ambassador Lansing inShin godzillaand John Foster Dulles in a biopic of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida.

Prisoners of Ghost CountrySupport actors

Yuzuka Nakaya as Suzie: Suzie is the youngest of the governor’s “granddaughters” who ends up playing a major role inPrisoners of Ghost Country‘s the climactic end. Nakaya is a child actress whose only previous role was in the Japanese television seriesThe forest of loveand its sequel.

Young Dais as Ratman: The leader of the monstrous group that saves Hero in Ghostland, Ratman is a mutant and a tinkerer. Young Dais is best known for appearing in Japanese projects, most notably inThe forest of love: deep cutalongside Nakaya andDevilman: Crybabylike Kukun’s voice.

Lorena Koto as Stella: Stella is one of Bernice’s friends who help her escape early inPrisoners of Ghost Country, alongside Nanci, performed by Canon Nawata. Koto is a Romanian-Japanese actress born in Transylvania who Sono has previously directed in films likeWhy don’t you play in hellandMake the last wish.

Takato Yonemoto as Sheriff Takato:One of the first indicators ofPrisoners of Ghost CountryThe fusion genre swild is Sheriff Takato, a Japanese disguised as a sheriff from the Old West who is one of the governor’s rather hapless subordinates. Yonemoto was spotted on the street to appear in The Samurai Epic 47 Ronin, and has since starred in Netflix projects likeLoveandThe naked director.

NEXT: Why Nic Cage’s Twisted Metal Movie Never Happened

Aquaman 2 throws Karshon, King Atlan and more, Randall Park back





About the Author