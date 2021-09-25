Is this a sign that Hollywood is embracing NFTs?

Bored Ape Yatch Club NFT: Jenkins the Jack

As if 2021 couldn’t get crazier in the Metaverse or the Classic Universe, Jenkins the valet, a non-fungible token (NFT) avatar on the Ethereum blockchain, valet and keeper of secrecy, has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation in books, movies, TV, podcasts, and more. Together, they will bring Jenkins’ debut novel to market in collaboration with a New York Times Best-selling author.

Yes, you read that right. One avatar NFT has signed with the global talent representation agency that works with Beyonce, Justin Bieber, JJ Abrams, Zion Williamson, and more. The CAA website claims it operates at the intersection of talent, content, brands, technology, sports and live events. They now have a non-fungible token among their customers.

Jenkins the Valet is a digital character and writer created by Tally Labs, a content and technology company in the NFT space. His Twitter account has grown to over 12,000 followers since May, when he first shared his origin story in line. Jenkins writes stories about the avatars he encounters in the Metaverse, often commenting on current events while creating a backstory and storylines for these characters. The art that inspired Jenkins’ character comes from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of 10,000 images on the Ethereum blockchain that recently exploded in popularity, accounting for over $ 500 million in aftermarket sales.

3D render of Jenkins the Jack

On August 4, Jenkins released his own TVN which gives cardholders access to a members-only website called The Writers Room. Upon registration, NFT holders can vote on the novel’s creative direction in an adventure format of their choice. Additionally, members of the NFT community have the option of allowing their own NFTs to appear in the book in exchange for royalties. The novel is written in partnership with a world-renowned best-selling author. The original Jenkins NFT sold out in 6 minutes, grossing over US $ 1.5 million, and there are currently over 2,200 unique holders of this NFT.

How did we get here?

You might be wondering how we got here. For the first half of 2021, the NFT space mostly looked like a new frontier inhabited only by crypto-natives. Jokes and phrases inside appeared like WAGMI (were all going to be successful),! Floor (a command to search for the cheapest available version of an NFT), and monkey in (to buy and join a project with a dropout). imprudent). These types of popular sayings helped bond with the community, but also made it difficult for some outsiders to join in the fun.

In recent months, however, NFT projects have started to become mainstream. We have already mentioned that Visa bought a CryptoPunk for $ 150,000 and 101 Bored Apes sold for over $ 24 million in an auction by Sothebys. It is also well known that Steph Curry sports a Bored Ape avatar online and the Twitters corporate account is an active participant in the NFT community with feature ideas and a token of their own.

Now things are heating up even more. At the end of August, Larva Labs, the company behind major NFT projects such as CryptoPunks, Meebits and Autoglyphs, announced that it had signed with United Talent Agency, which traditionally represents talent in film, television and music. This was a major milestone for the NFT space and the metaverse in general, as it showed that major players in the entertainment industry recognize the value of owning and building IP around assets. digital.

Just a month later, Jenkins, an individual NFT avatar of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, signed at CAA. CAA signing a single NFT avatar represents another major signal from Hollywood that NFT characters can be compelling to consumers beyond the crypto space.

I believe the next generation of recognizable familiar characters will be born on the blockchain and exist in a Web3 environment. I am honored to announce this partnership and am inspired by all the creativity and white space the builders have in the Metaverse, said Jenkins the Jack. The enthusiasm of the CAAs for the project and the understanding of our vision speaks volumes about them. They have continuously remained at the forefront of technology and distribution for their customers.

The book that CAA will help Jenkins the Valet to market is different from your typical first novel. On the one hand, the book will have over 2,200 people contributing to it. Each of the Jenkins Writers Room’s NFT holders will vote on the creative direction of the story they write alongside a best-selling NYT author. This is what differentiates Web 3.0 from Web 1.0 and Web 2.0 came before it. The line between creator and fan is blurred, so that everyone can participate in both the creation and the consumption of the work that is close to their heart.

Collaboration and co-creation

When we asked Jenkins what his book would be about, he replied: At this point, I can’t even tell you, and that’s exactly where we want to be at this point. The Writers’ Room will decide on every element of the book, starting with its genre through plot twists and ending. Our entire community will create the framework within which I and our bestselling author will work to produce the story.

Jenkins the WAGMI Yacht valet writers’ room

Beyond the right to vote for the creative direction of the story, the various NFTs in the Writers’ Room also correspond to the role your avatar may have in the first book. There are four levels of NFT Writers Room: Valet tickets; Yacht keys; Valet Stands; and yachts. The rarest and most valuable level is the Yacht. Only 1% of Writers Room NFTs are yachts, and those who own a yacht and allow a story avatar will see them appear as a named character. The cheapest NFT Writers Room Yacht on the aftermarket is 15 ETH, or around $ 44,000, and some yacht owners have listed theirs for up to $ 200,000.

Entertainment x metaverse

It remains to be seen what Jenkins the Valet’s signing with CAA means for internet-culture brands and consumers, but one thing is clear: Both sides sit down to dinner and join forces to try and entertain the rest of the world. world with crypto-natives. characters and stories.