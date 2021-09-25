Dua Lipa track debut, SJP pays tribute to Willie Garson

Dua Lipa makes runaway debut for Versace at Milan Fashion Week show

‘Levitating’ hitmaker Dua Lipa made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week on September 24 for Versace. Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace invited the singer to open and close the Versace Spring Summer 22 Collection event. Lipa made her runway debut alongside regulars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Lourdes Leon and many more.

Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson; “Everything will be missing from you”

Sarah Jessica Parker has finally opened up about her deathSex and the cityco-star and dear friend Willie Garson. After a battle with cancer, Garson’s 20-year-old son Nathen has confirmed that the actor died on September 21. His untimely death occurred during the filming of the upcomingSex and the cityto restartAnd just like that...in New York.Read more.

Netflix to develop feature film based on fantasy novel “Beasts Of Prey”

A top-notch streaming giant, Netflix is ​​set to develop a feature film based on the fantasy novel Beasts of PreybyAyana Gray. The novel marked the author’s debut and according to ANI, Gray mentioned that she was thrilled to have the chance to have a word with Melody Cooper, who was asked to adapt the screenplay. Cooper was recently appointed story editor for the famous 22nd season of the crime series, Law & Order: SVU. TheBeasts of Preybook is set for release on September 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint GPputnams Sons Books for Young Readers.

‘Controlling Britney Spears‘: Documentary reveals Britney’s calls and texts were monitored

An American security firm hired by Britney Spears’ father has reportedly monitored the pop singer’s phone conversations and texts during court-ordered guardianship she has held since 2008. According to a New York Times documentary aired Friday. ,Controlling Britney Spears. Alex Vlasov, a former Black Box Security employee who worked with Britney Spears’ team for over nine years, said inControlling Britney Spearsthat the company “mirrored” the pop singer’s phone to an iPad by accessing her iCloud account. According to Vlasov, a listening device was also placed in his bedroom.Read more.

‘No Time To Die’ star Daniel Craig reveals worst injuries on 007 set

Preparing for his final outing as the beloved Agent 007 in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig appeared on the final episode of The Graham Norton Show. What emerges from his interview is the long list of injuries the actor succumbed to while taking on the role of James Bond in five films in the franchise.

