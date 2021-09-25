Entertainment
Bradley Whitford moderates discussion with ‘Coda’ crew Marlee Matlin – The Hollywood Reporter
On Friday night, Bradley Whitford hosted a post-screening panel for his west wing the latest project from co-star Marlee Matlin, Coda, alongside director Sian Heder and stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez and Troy Kotsur.
“I love this movie so much,” exclaimed Whitford. “I love how it transforms the whole idea of inclusion, which Hollywood can really hurt as an obligation or a burden, and just transformed this beautiful celebration of it. I saw every actor with their blood. to flow.
The conversation, held at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, explored the groundbreaking experience for everyone involved, as Matlin said that in 35 years in the industry, she had never seen three deaf actors. directing a film, as is the case with Matlin, Kotsur and Daniel. During. Coda follows Ruby (Jones) as the only hearing member of a deaf family as she helps keep the family fishing business afloat while dreaming of a future in music.
“It was like gold; it was like we were finally home, we are finally coming home with this movie, ”said Matlin. “I hope that after the people, the writers, the directors have had a chance to see this, they will be more open-minded to us as deaf actors.”
Matlin noted that on most projects she usually goes to her trailer for lunch “with my performer who can sign and we would have a conversation, but it usually wouldn’t be with the cast or crew because communication is different “, compared to the Coda, with so many people using American Sign Language, “we are all able to communicate, we have talked a long time. Kotsur added the precious ability to improvise when working in front of deaf actors who actually understood him, which he took full advantage of.
“I had studied the signs and could sign a bit, but I was not fluent in the signs. I don’t know when my actors graze their lines. I don’t know when Troy threw a secret ‘fuck’ in a movie that’s supposed to be like PG-13 – it happened a lot, “joked Heder, who is a hearing person and has relied on two masters. of ASL on the set. “It was so important that I had deaf collaborators behind the camera with me, not just so that I was my deaf eyes on set, but for my actors…. It allowed me to watch the performance and [ASL master] Anne [Tomasetti], to look at the signing, then it was really just about me working with my actors. “
This leadership collaboration was also something Matlin found rare. In previous projects, those on set might not have understood ASL and didn’t know how to give it grades.
“I want the directors to be able to work with me, not necessarily.” Yeah, okay, you sign, you’re good enough. “No, no, I need someone to work with. We’re not that kind of actor. We really, really dive into our characters, into our roles, and into thinking just because we sign that we Do it right? says Matline. “Likewise, if you have an actor who works with an accent, you have a dialect coach. We work the same with sign language coaches.
Jones, a hearing person who has learned to sign fluently for the film, added that from his perspective, “normally when I play I think less is more. If you feel it it comes out without you doing it. anything. While sign language is so physical, it is so emotional. And for Heder, showcasing a culture that it is not a part of and “has been not only under-represented but poorly represented for a long time, I didn’t want to make the movie unless I felt I could do it right. “
“The only way to do it right was to make sure I had collaborators around me from the moment I started writing the screenplay, who were going to call me on my auditory point of view, who were going to defeat myself in a way that I haven’t always been able to do because I think we don’t often realize our own gaze, ”she said.“ You don’t know what you don’t know not.”
Coda is now streaming on Apple TV +.
