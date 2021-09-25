Spy: From Hollywood Sci-Fi To The Phantom Of The Auckland Theater





Brooke Williams left Hollywood to return home.

Actor Brooke Williams has spent the past six years achieving success with Hollywood projects. Now, having returned to Auckland from Los Angeles six months after the start of the pandemic, she couldn’t be happier to be home and working on a very different role for the Auckland Theater Company. Williams rose to Hollywood success with three seasons on the time travel show 12 Monkeys on the cable channel Syfy, where she learned how to fight and wield weapons. She tells Spy the career arc was over when she played a serial killer on Agents of SHIELD “It was such an amazing time and on both shows I met the most amazing people some of whom will be lifelong friends,” said Williams. Brooke Williams in the movie Predicament. Since returning home, the 37-year-old has been filming Love Knots in the US movie Hallmark with former Shortland Street star Matthew Walker. “It was so cool working on Love Knots with Matt. He’s an angel, and we had a great time together. It was a real pleasure to come back from LA and this chaos and this fear and make a movie. in beautiful Matakana the Marina We literally fed snapper on the dock one day between scenes and I remember thinking “Life is good. I’m very lucky, “” she said. In November, Williams will take the stage in Noel Coward’s ATC comedy season as Elvira in Blithe Spirit. “Elvira is an absolute firecracker of a character. She’s irreverent, naughty, and so much fun. For starters, she’s a ghost. She was a high society party girl who partied a little too loud and died. young and comes back to haunt her husband, who has a new partner, and drama ensues, ”says Williams. Matthew Walker and Brooke Williams in Love Knots. Williams, who is thrilled to be performing her first play Noel Coward, thinks audiences will love her. The cast also includes Ginette McDonald and Andrew Grainger. “It’s such an exhilarating roller coaster of comedy and desperation, so mean and so, so funny. It’s a wild and charming evening with a wonderful element of escape and whimsy. After recent lockdowns and our collective rise stress levels, I can’t wait for people to come in and have a really, really good laugh and leave the theater completely entertained. “

