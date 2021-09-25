Entertainment
Everyone in Hollywood dresses like a Hot Topic employee from 2005, which means you need a pair of Doc Martens
If you feel like everyone in Hollywood is dressing like a Hot Topic employee lately, you’re not wrong. The felted linen nap dresses from hype were exchanged for vampy lace corsets and mini leather and it’s just from a Kardashian.
So if goth and punk-influenced style is to be front and center, it makes sense to pay homage to the ultimate in grunge-adjacent footwear: Doc Martens. This is especially the case now that you can snag a pair for sale on Amazon.
Doc Martens have long been a staple among celebrities and fashion editors alike, but there’s something about this year that makes the seasonal comeback for them feel more aligned than ever. The chunky boots fit perfectly among the safety pin blazers, plaid skirts and layered on jewelry we’ve seen lately.
The best part is, it’s no exaggeration to say that they really are go with everything. Combat boots look just as good with an elegant structured suit as they do with a printed maxi dress. And when paired with a mini say, a like this DIY worn by the aforementioned rockstar girlfriend at the forefront of the gothic movement? It’s like the ultimate in style for every millennial girl who used to cut class to smoke behind the bleachers after school in high school.
That said, when you think of Doc Martens, it’s probably the 1460 fighting style it occurs to me. Gigi hadid, Kristen bell, and Kaia Gerber are all big fans of the studded sole silhouette which easily adds a bit of edge to any look. But if you look beyond the A-lister-approved staple, you’ll find the brand’s take on chelsea boots and oxford embodies the same benefit in a new way.
The best part? You can snag some Doc Martens on sale just in time for fall. Keep scrolling to add a pair to your collection to take this season’s punk renaissance head-on.
Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Fashion Boot for Men
Buy now: $ 101-115 (originally $ 140); amazon.com
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Ambassador Fashion Boot for Women
Buy now: $ 120 (originally $ 150); amazon.com
Boots Dr. Martens Rometty Sanguine
Buy now: $ 98-118 (originally $ 150-190); amazon.com
Dr. Martens 1460 W Arcadia Combat Boot for Women
Buy now: $ 113-150 (originally $ 140-150); amazon.com
Dr. Martens 2976 Women’s Chelsea Boots with Zippers
Buy now: $ 105 (originally $ 150); amazon.com
