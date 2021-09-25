Local authors Nicole Magistro and Alice Feagan talk about new book





Local authors Nicole Magistro and Alice Feagan will celebrate the release of Read Island at the Bookworm of Edwards on October 1.

Courtesy photo As a bookstore that has been around for almost 25 years, we believe wholeheartedly that books can take you anywhere. Lucky for us, local authors Nicole Magistro and Alice Feagan have released a truly special picture book that brings the magic of books to readers of all ages. Come celebrate the release of Read Island by Nicole Magistro and Alice Feagan in a trio of fun and engaging events! Magistro and Feagan will host a special story hour at 9:15 am, where they will read their book. Then from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can chat with them and get signed and personalized copies of the book. That evening, at 6 p.m., Magistro and Feagan will give a presentation on the process of making their book. The cover of Read Island

Courtesy photo Many longtime Bookworm fans know of the great impact Magistro has had on the book world as owner of The Bookworm, and are delighted to see her continue in the book industry through independent publishing. After owning a bookstore for 15 years, I knew I wanted to spend more time writing in the next phase of my career. I thought I would learn a lot if I took the independent publishing route, thought Magistro. I’m still an entrepreneur, and so, rather than waiting for someone else to tell me I could make a good book, I guess I tried it myself. But in order for her independent publishing house to really compete with more traditional publishing houses, Magistro knew she couldn’t do it alone. I’ve worked with an incredible group of experts throughout the Alice journey, of course, as well as publishers, designers, consultants, printers, publicists and booksellers, says Magistro. I believe there are a lot of opportunities for small presses to make books that matter. Read Island has to compete with the picture books of the big houses, and when the reader opens it, the quality of the story and the illustrations must be even better than excellent! Magistro and his team have succeeded in creating a better-than-excellent story that celebrates what is dear to many residents and visitors to Vail Valley. Books and nature are everything to me. When I decided to write a children’s book about the joy of reading, I knew it had to take place outside, says Magistro. Books take us to amazing places, don’t they? My bulb moment was connecting the real Read Island in British Columbia, our family’s favorite place to visit every summer. Another highlight of the Read Island team was to include excerpts from classic children’s books in the illustrations. This story is truly a celebration of books and reading, so I thought we needed to include nods to the classic children’s stories that everyone knows, loves and associates with as childhoods, Feagan recalls. Working the text in art was also a natural fit with my paper cut collage technique. Not only can Read Island take you back to your childhood stories, it can do so much more. Reading will always take you on an adventure, says Magistro. In addition, the connections made by reading aloud and with children are invaluable. It builds more than literacy skills; it builds relationships and a community.

