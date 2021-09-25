Search | Culture & Leisure

Entertainment
Before the infamous Harvest Moon arrived, we observed the constellation Lyra. Lyra has one of the brightest and tallest stars. I previously mentioned that it starts to sparkle right after the sunsets, however, this is not correct. After sunsets, the first stars to start twinkling are the planets. So now Saturn is the bright southern star. Venus is still in the west. Then about 15 to 20 minutes later, the stars start to appear. One of the first is Vega, which is directly above it. Vega is the fifth brightest star in the sky. Since this constellation is directly above you, it is best observed while lying down.
It’s officially fall now, so the days will continue to get shorter. You may remember a few weeks ago when Lyra was first observed the sun was setting around 7:15 pm. He’ll go to bed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, then go to bed, at least a few minutes, every night. It could be a little cloudy on Saturday night and maybe Monday, but the skies should be clear for the rest of the week.
According to Constellation-guide.com, the stars of Lyra are called Vega, Mu Lyrae, Epsilon Lyrae, Delta Lyrae, R Lyrae, Gamma Lyrae, Beta Lyrae, DM Lyrae and Kappa Lyrae. This week we will explore some of the stars around Vega, such as Mu Lyrae and Epsilon Lyrae.
Vega is the brightest star in the constellation and is located just over 25 light years from our planet. It was the first star (besides the sun) to be photographed. He’s a little over twice the size of the sun, but barely a tenth of his age. It is assumed to be a variable star. Mu Lyrae is sometimes called by its traditional name, Alathfar (or Al Athfar), which comes from al-uzfur in Arabic, it means the talons of the plunging eagle. It shares the name with Eta Lyrae and is commonly spelled Aladfar. It is a white sub-giant star that is located about 439 light years from Earth. It’s northwest of Vega.
Finally, Epsilon Lyrae, better known as Double Double, is a multi-star system about 162 light years away. Through binoculars, the system appears as two stars, each of which can be seen with a telescope. The two main components, binary stars, orbit each other. Epsilon-1 Lyrae, the northern component of the system, is a double star that has an orbit of about 1,200 years. Epsilon Lyrae has a fifth component which was discovered in 1985. The star orbits Epsilon-2 with an estimated orbit of a few decades.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
