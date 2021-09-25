Entertainment
Daniel Craig’s James Bond Reservations | Entertainment
Daniel Craig only agreed to play James Bond if he could be involved in “every part of the process.”
The 53-year-old actor – who will make his fifth and final appearance as Ian Fleming’s fictional British spy in ‘No Time To Die’ – took a bit of “persuasion” to take on the iconic role because he knew that it would change her life forever.
And producer Barbara Broccoli – who has worked on the Bond franchise since she was 17 – has revealed that the “Elizabeth” star has been “a huge help” in “every aspect” of the 007 films, from the set of many stunts himself to help with the scripts.
Speaking on the ‘No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast’, Broccoli, the daughter of the late Bond producer Albert R. ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, said of Craig’s casting: “The big deal was what ‘he didn’t want that, because I think he thought it was going to change his life dramatically and that he was doing extremely well as an actor and he loved the challenges that it presented.
“It took a bit of persuasion, but eventually he sat down with Michael and I, and he said, ‘Well, if I’m going to take this on, I want to be part of the process. I want to be involved in them. scripts, I want to be involved in every element of the shoot.
“And we said, ‘OK, let’s do it’. And he’s been a big help in every aspect, he’s super smart, really brilliant in the story, the characters, the drama and what works. He’s been doing a lot of physical training, so he does most of the action and he’s involved in the action development kind of thing and everything.
“So he was just a perfect choice.”
Broccoli admitted that people were “eating their own words” when the “Specre” star had huge success in the role.
She said: “At first there was some resistance that Bond isn’t blonde and all that nonsense.”
The “Knives Out” actor made his first outing as a suave spy in “Casino Royale” in 2006.
