“The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose





Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams, who was found dead in his New York penthouse on September 6, has died of a fatal drug overdose. Variety confirmed the news with a spokesperson for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who determined that the official cause of death of the “The Wire” actor was acute poisoning from the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. His mode of death was deemed accidental. For unknowns, Michael was found dead in the living room of his Brooklyn apartment on September 6, and drug paraphernalia was on a table nearby. According to Variety, the late actor in his previous interviews has already revealed creepy stories of the double life he led as he became a celebrity on “The Wire,” taking drugs “in creepy places with creepy people.” “I was playing with fire. It was only a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up. die, “Williams said at the time. The actor died at the age of 54. His passing came as a shock to the entire Hollywood industry. Fans and his famous friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to the actor. Best known for his role as Omar Little, the Baltimore stick-up in HBO’s “The Wire,” Williams was a critically acclaimed actor. He has appeared in several other hit HBO series like ‘Boardwalk Empire’, ‘The Night Of’ and most recently ‘Lovecraft Country’ – as well as films like ’12 Years a Slave ‘and’ Assassin’s Creed ‘. He excelled in street dancing and danced on tours led by George Michael and Madonna before continuing to perform with the National Black Theater in New York City. Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur. Michael starred in episodes of shows such as “The Sopranos”, “Alias” and “Boston Legal” before landing on David Simon’s “The Wire” in 2002. He would appear in 42 episodes before Omar met its end in the fifth and final season. He is survived by his son, Elijah Williams. The late actor Michael K. Williams was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a dramatic award at Sunday’s Primetime Emmys, which he lost to “The Crown” actor Tobias Menzies. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

