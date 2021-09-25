Actor AJ Johnson’s GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $ 50,000 After Wife Cries “Fake Love”





Anthony aj johnson GoFundMe campaign has exceeded expectations in the past 72 hours. The fundraiser received over $ 54,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 1,800 donors had contributed to GoFundMe to help cover the actor’s funeral costs. Johnson’s widow Lexis Jones Mason launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week after news of the actor’s death spread. But the donations did not arrive as quickly as she expected. Wednesday, the account had raised $ 700. Mason expressed his disappointment during an interview with TMZ on Wednesday. You say you all love him, but where’s the love? You’re not helping, she said. I was fundraising because I have to pay for everything out of my pocket. AJ Johnson has a long list of film and television credits. He is best known for his role as Ezal in the comedy Friday. He has also landed roles in “House Party”, “Menace to Society”, “The Players Club” and “How to Be a Player”. Throughout his career, he also appeared on popular TV shows including “Martin” and “Moesha”. There were rumors that he was going to appear in the upcoming “Last Friday”. Sadly, the 55-year-old comedian was found dead in Los Angeles. The cause of his death has not been made public. Mason has set himself a goal of raising $ 20,000. The GoFundMe page states that the funds will be used for funeral expenses and ongoing support for his heirs. His wife added that she wanted to “honor him as he deserves”. After donations were insufficient in the first 48 hours, Mason called his fans for “false love”. There are people who say that they are going to give money that we have not received. Just to bury him and the funeral services alone will be close to 15 (a thousand dollars), Mason said. She adds, I ask for help but if I don’t get it, it’s good because I don’t leave my husband in there like that, said Mason, sometimes crying. Were going to have a service. I’ll do whatever I know he would have done for me. It looks like Johnson’s funeral costs can be covered now. After Mason’s interview with TMZ, fans and supporters have intensified considerably. GoFundMe’s largest donation comes from Rel Howery, adding to the fundraiser with a donation of $ 4,000. Even Michael Blackson showed some financial love. He contributed $ 10,000 and asked others to support the campaign, according to social media posts. Raising over $ 50,000 can be a huge win for Johnson’s widow. The funds can be considered a personal donation and not subject to income tax. However, it is important to speak to a tax professional to understand how GoFundMe funds are treated during tax season. Depending on how the funds are used and the agreements made, this may result in tax considerations.

