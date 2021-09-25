Superman Star Christopher Reeve saw the character as a calculated risk – The Hollywood Reporter





Christopher Reeve knew playing Superman could be a blow to his established theatrical career, but he was confident in the bet – even if his friends weren’t. The deeply beloved actor and humanitarian was born that day in 1952. His name was buzzing on social media Saturday as fans paid tribute to the actor who died in 2004 at the age of 52. Google also honored Reeve with a homepage Doodle. Speaking to Dick Cavett in 1981, Reeve said his friends and colleagues gave him a hard time when he agreed to play Superman in the 1978 blockbuster, but he knew something they didn’t. “There were my friends, people who had the same prejudices as I did about the role,” Reeve said at the time. “There is a group of us who all auditioned for the same things, who all went to school together and come up through the ranks.” He noted that the group included people like his best friend Robin Williams, William Hurt, Kevin Kline, James Woods, Steve Collins and Treat Williams. “A lot of them said, ‘That’s it, boy. In the sink. Bye Bye. It’s boots forever. Take it while you can. But they hadn’t read the material. And I took a bet that the material was actually simple and stylish enough that I could get away with it, ”Reeve said. “So it was a calculated risk that actually accelerated the pace of my career. If I hadn’t done that part – it’s like the difference between taking Route 1 and I-95, the Connecticut Freeway. I just arrived faster. It doesn’t mean that I am better than I was. I’m still the same actor I’ve always been. I’m just a little more noticed. Reeve would play Superman in four films over a decade. He noted in other interviews that he never felt cataloged because of the role and made sure to take on an assortment of projects because he was a serious and versatile actor. Watch the full interview below.

