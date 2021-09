No time to die: how to watch the new James Bond film, what you need to know

MGM / Universal images

Craig. Daniel Craig. He’s back for the last time as super spy james bond in No time to die, the 25th 007 movie. For a moment, the British actor looked like he wouldn’t be putting on Bond’s tuxedo for the fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here is what you need to know. Plot teasers and trailers Bond, retire? At the opening of the film, Bond has indeed left the active spy service. But you can’t keep a good spy, and when CIA pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) comes calling and wants Bond to help him find a missing scientist, you know he can’t say no. The film has familiar characters, such as Leiter, Q, M, and Moneypenny, as well as new ones, such as Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, who took over Bond’s familiar 007 number. The most recent trailer reminds fans that No Time To Die will be reprising the plot threads of 2015’s Specter, which featured the love interest of Madeleine Swann and villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld by Christoph Waltz. The first trailer, from 2019, features some good old-school Bond movies, including Craig jumping off a bridge and riding his motorbike up a steep stone staircase. Choppers, shootouts, danger under the ice, official events where Craig looks great in a tuxedo – it’s all there. When is No Time to Die released? No Time to Die will premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28 and open in the UK on September 30. The Americans will have to wait a little longer. No Time to Die opens in the United States on October 8. It arrives in Australia on November 11. How to see No time to die No Time to Die will only air in theaters. Of course, that will eventually happen to streaming, but when and where aren’t exactly clear. So if you’re not ready to venture into theaters at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, you’ll need to be patient for now. Maybe check our recommendations which older Bond films to watch, and in what order. To throw Daniel craig like James Bond

Rami malek as the villainous Lyutsifer Safin

Christoph Waltz as iconic Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld

The Seydoux like Dr Madeleine Swann, Bond’s love interest

Lashana Lynch like Nomi, another agent 00

Ben Whishaw as gadgetmaster Q

Ralph fiennes as M, the boss of Bond

Naomie harris as Eve Moneypenny, M’s secretary

Jeffrey wright as CIA agent and longtime Bond friend Felix Leiter Upcoming movies in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

