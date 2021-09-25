Entertainment
Emma Thompson brings Hollywood glamor to Strictly as she cheers on hubby Greg Wise
Laura Sutcliffe
Emma Thompson and her daughter appeared on Strictly Come Dancing to watch Greg Wise perform in the BBC show’s first live show.
Emma thompson looked proud as a punch on Saturday night as she watched her husband Greg Wise on Come dance strictly. With their beautiful daughter in tow, the couple looked delighted to watch Greg strut around in front of the audience.
It’s no surprise that Emma is there, as Greg had already told HELLO! : “She’s thrilled because she’ll be able to relax, support me, and watch every Saturday night, or as many Saturday nights as I can survive.”
Despite the massive flow the famous actor put on, the Sense and Sensibility star said HELLO! and other posts during a strictly Q&A that he first said no to BBC bosses when asked to be a candidate.
But, thanks to his wife Emma, he changed his mind. And we’re so happy he did! The 55-year-old explained, “I told my dear wife when they asked that I said no, and she said ‘You’re crazy! You have to do it!'”
Emma and her daughter looked delighted to see Greg
Greg also spoke of another heartwarming reason to join the ballroom competition – his late sister. “I was asked and I thought ‘No absolutely not, I can’t do it’, then I thought about it and almost exactly five years to the day my sister died, that will be the first day that we’ll do our routines, ”he said. noted. “And my sister was a real disco diva, she was the dancer of the family.
“She left this world in a coffin of sparkling balls and since this show is all sparkling and disco-y and diva-y, I thought I had to do it for her.” Greg’s sister, Clare, sadly passed away in 2016 after battling breast cancer for three years.
Greg’s performance was amazing!
Elsewhere, Johannes Radebe and John Whaite nearly topped the table with 30 points with the show’s first all-male performance. Coming in second, the duo were four points behind AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington after dancing the Tango at New Order’s Blue Monday.
After their ‘terrific’ dance, the two stars received a standing ovation as they make history with Radebe as the first same-sex male couple to enter the competition. The judges were also full of praise, Craig Revel-Horwood saying he “loved it”.
Johannes Radebe and John Whaite almost topped the table with 30 points
Dan Walker won the rave reviews as he took to the dance floor with Nadiya Bychkova – his first dance was the Quickstep to The Blues Brothers’ Everyone needs to love someone. After his incredible performance, the TV star revealed that he wanted to dedicate his first dance to his former co-host Louise Minchin.
Unbeknownst to her, Louise sent a pre-recorded message saying how grateful she was for the gentle gesture. “I can’t believe you dedicated your first dance to me, thank you very much, ”she said. “I really miss you on the BBC Breakfast sofa but I’m so excited because I’ll be watching you every Saturday night. I think you’re gonna be amazing, good luck and go ahead – have fun.”
