Elon Musk and Grimes have split up





GrimesThe dream of someday dying on Mars became much more difficult after learning that she and Elon musk they broke up. Tesla founder confirmed the split, telling Sixth page that he and the pop star are now half-separated after three years of dating. But he added that despite the breakup, they still get along and will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son, X A-Xii Musk. He told the point of sale: We are half apart but we still love each other, see each other frequently and are on very good terms. It’s mostly that my job at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be mostly in Texas or traveling overseas and his job is mostly in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the next room. The couple’s last public appearance was at the Met Gala earlier this month, the fashion event where they also confirmed their relationship for the first time in 2018. Although Grimes walked the red carpet alone, she did. was joined by Musk inside the dinner party and he also hosted an after-party at the private members-only club, Zero Bond. While Musk was working on his businesses in Texas, the singer began filming a new competitive show for Fox called Alter ego of which she is one of the judges. She also recently opened up about her life as a new mom in a video for Vogue, saying, I think having a baby has been a big rebirth for me, like artistically. Like, it’s just, like, I don’t know. Being a mother is strange to say for some reason. I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says Claire, but he doesn’t say mum … maybe he can sense my distaste for the word mother. More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

