Eric McCormack’s acting changed the life of this Stephenville man. Then they met in St. John’s





Andrew Perry, left, met his hero, actor Eric McCormack, during a visit to St. John’s last week. (Submitted by Andrew Perry) When Andrew Perry sat down to Indian food in St. John’s last week, he had no idea he would meet one of the small screen heroes who he said changed his life. Perry, a singer, actor and dance teacher from Stephenville, was at IndiaGate restaurant on vacation when he noticed a familiar face walking through the door. After a few minutes he realized who it was. “He was sitting down and talking to the waitress, and just the way he was talking and his manners, I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure it’s Eric McCormack,” “Perry told CBC radio. .Weekend morningin a recent interview. McCormack is best known for playing gay character Will Truman on hit NBC sitcomWill and grace, which aired from 1998 to 2006, then relaunched from 2017 to 2020. McCormack character and co-star, Sean Hayes, who played the most flamboyant gay Jack McFarland and who himself went gay in 2010 are credited with paving the way for gay men’s stories and LGBTQ relationships on television. Will & Grace made its way to Perry’s TV set in Stephenville and made a huge impact. “[I] I grew up watching the series. These four funny characters came into my life at a very young age and influenced me a lot, ”said Perry. “I grew up in a Christian home and the topic of homosexuality was never discussed. As a young gay man, it was a platform that made me feel accepted and loved. I was normal. “ Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland and McCormack as Will Truman appear in the Will & Grace episode “Sweatshop Annie & The Annoying Baby Shower”. The show aired on NBC from 1998 to 2006 and again from 2017 to 2020. (Chris Haston / NBC) With that in mind at India Gate, Perry approached McCormack. Perry said a short stop at the actor’s table turned into a longer conversation between the two. “[Eric said] he met many men and women on the way, [and] he is happy to have been helped. But he never met me. And I am an individual. And [that] I am a special person. Someone different. So it really, really made me feel special, ”Perry said. The meeting was moving, he said. “I was definitely crying, I definitely had to hold back. There were tears in her eyes too, and the conversation ended with a really nice hug, which I never expected, and a photo. A very blurry photo. , I might add, because I was shaking with emotion. “ Weekend morning30:03Meet a TV idol, a pair of puppets and a dodge ball on the microphone Andrew Perry meets his TV idol Eric McCormack at a restaurant in St. John’s, Jamie Skidmore introduces us to The Ape and Mr. Fancypants, and Steve Finn attends an adult dodge ball game. 30:03 Read more about CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

