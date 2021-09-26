Han Fast & Furious actor crashed a car while filming Tokyo Drift





Sung Kang plays smooth drifter Han Lue in Fast and Furious, but the star wasn’t exactly a natural runner when he first appeared in Tokyo Drift.

Sung Kang revealed that he destroyed a car while playing Han in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The movie that introduced Han to the franchise can quickly establish him as a fan favorite, in large part because of his effortless personality and driving skills. However, it seems the actor who brought Han to life isn’t so naturally good at racing cars. The main characters of Fast and furious pull off all kinds of ridiculous vehicular feats, but those skills obviously don’t translate into the actors themselves. A combination of stunts, sophisticated camera work, and practical and CGI special effects is ultimately what brings the franchise’s stunts to life, but that doesn’t mean the stars never have to get behind the wheel to for real. Indeed, the actors of Tokyo drift actually learned to drift on the set of the movie, although some of them were more successful than others in this department.

Related: F9 Blu-ray Makes It Obvious That John Cena Is The Rock’s Replacement In a special Tokyo drift reunion featurette in the directors cup of F9: The quick saga, Kang, Lucas Black, Bow Wow, and Jason Tobin discussed their time on the original film, including some details on learning to drift and race cars. As it was Kang’s first time in a Fast and furious movie, he apparently hadn’t had as much experience driving in such a fast capacity, which led to a minor car crash that thankfully ended in a fun way. Read his quote below. I remember slamming one of the 350 or 370Z against the wall. I was really paranoid, I was like, Oh no, I’m going to get kicked out of here, and I walked up to the guy who was handling the cars and he said, Don’t worry. It’s not your car, you don’t have to pay for it. Ride another one! Kang’s story is particularly ironic given that Han himself suffers a much more fatal accident at the end ofTokyo drift an accident in which he would have died before the release ofF9 and its superb soundtrack. The character and the actor behind him have experienced a lot more in the franchise now, and both have ended up walking away from their respective brushes with the danger of vehicles. It’s still a shame for the cars. With so manyTokyo driftoriginal stars being back inF9, some have speculated that a suitable sequel may arrive in the future.Fast and furiousWill likely make more spinoffs in the future, as there are only two more main films planned for the main saga. Han is clearly a character popular enough to helm such a spin-off, and with Justin Lin back at the helm, set up Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift 2could turn out to be excellent. For the moment,Fast and furiousfans will just have to keep their fingers crossed. Next: Why Cardi B Was Nervous To Film Fast & Furious 9 Army of Thieves trailer features every member of Team Heist

