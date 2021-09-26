Malibu scene: back to old Hollywood style | Malibu life





With the exception of some guests accessorized with their COVID-19 masks as well as Winston jewelry, the Emmy Awards were back to their former glitz and glam. Dressed in bright colors, Cédric the Animator led the ceremonies. The comic was happy with the gig but said he hesitates as a comedian because of what he calls the hypersensitive society of the world. Nowadays it crosses the line, doesn’t it? It’s not bad if you’re on the news for a few days, but you don’t want to be the guy who ruins the night or someone’s time, he recently told the hollywood reporter. At the same time, you have to be yourself. As comedians, we were a tightrope in trying to entertain people. But, again, lived in a hypersensitive society. You don’t know where that line is sometimes. It moves from day to day. Cedric kicked off the festivities with a lively song that got the crowd to their feet. AND THE EMMY GOES TO … Netflixs Brit smash The Crown led the way with 24 incredible nominations with Disney’s Star Wars drama + The Mandalorian. HBO topped all networks with 130 total nominations. The Crown turned out to be the big winner of the night with 11 wins, including Best Drama. In the comedy department, Ted Lasso came out on top. The prestigious Governors Award went to multi-talented actress / dancer / producer Debbie Allen, who gave Progress for Women a rating of five and urged audiences to spread the word. Best Actress in a Drama Series went to Olivia Colman for her remarkable transformation in The Crown. Best Actor in a Dramatic Award was chosen by Josh OConnor for his bizarre performance in the Windsor Royal Family for The Crown. Last but not least was Gillian Anderson for her outstanding portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, also in The Crown. It was a performance that really took you back in time. Other winners included late-night phenomenon Stephen Colbert and Briton John Oliver for Last Week Tonight. Previous Emmy winners have included directing a variety series, awarded to Don Roy King for Saturday Night Live and Maya Rudolph for Best Comedic Actress on Saturday Night Live. Not to mention Dave Chappelle for Best Guest Actor on Saturday Night Live. So, despite his reservations, Cedric did the job saying: It was fun. We had a blast!

