It is important for an actor to reinvent himself

MALLIKA SHERAWAT | The actor who plays Zohra Mehra in MX Players Nakaab talks with Shalini saksena about his character, his checklist for choosing movies the experience of working in an investigative thriller

What is your role in Nakaab?

It’s an investigative thriller. An actor has died and an investigation is underway to find out how she died, whether it was suicide or murder; what is happening around this death. I play Zohra Mehra, an entertainment producer. He’s a very ruthless and ambitious person who doesn’t care about anything. All she wants is to create her empire. If you see, in real life, too, the kind of stuff that happens, so many actors die Nakaab is extremely relevant today.

What was the appeal of playing this character?

It’s because of the relevance that this movie has the relevance of all these unnatural deaths that have taken place. The script is very strong; he talks about the pressures you feel when you are in the entertainment industry. This industry is so different from the person who has a 9 am-5pm job; he wouldn’t be able to relate to the entertainment lifestyle and the pressure to look good, the pressure to be perfect, to look perfect; pressure to be a certain way. But how to deal with it. Some people take drugs, others become alcoholics, others kill themselves. What I’ve read, the effect and role of social media and how media is making a big splash. I knew we had to make this movie.

You’ve been away for a few years. What were you occupying?

I traveled the world. It was the best time to travel. Airports were empty, planes were empty. The roads were almost empty. There were no long lines at immigration. I have been to all countries that allow entry.

How difficult was that?

It wasn’t that hard. Disinfection is good for us, it protects us, doing COVID tests is for our safety. It is about conditioning yourself and getting used to the protocols that you have to follow. It is indeed. Everything is so much cleaner now.

Was it difficult to shoot?

The challenge was that we had to take the COVID test every other day. We also followed very strict protocols. During the filming you get involved in the scene and you forget about the protocols, it is difficult to keep them in mind and follow them. Staff wear PPE kits and do their jobs. It’s hard.

How was the experience of working on an investigative thriller?

I loved the role I was given in Nakaab because there is nothing wrong here. The director, Soumik Sen, wanted to keep things real. My character is a die-hard smoker. I have never smoked in my life. I had to practice a lot of holding a cigarette. Such roles are difficult to write.

Can commercial cinema and realistic cinema meet at some point?

It is impossible to have a meeting point for both. Commercial Bollywood films have a fixed formula. Realistic films take big risks.

Zohra in Nakkab is makeup-free; she doesn’t need it.

What kind of camaraderie have you shared with Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode given the current pandemic and social distancing?

There was a lot of camaraderie. We haven’t gone mad; we have maintained a social distance. Since we were doing tests every other day, we knew we were safe.

How was the trip ?

It has been incredible. Imagine, I am from Haryana. Bollywood has given me all the name, the fame and even the failures. It also gave me some great hits and flops. It’s part of a great journey.

How has OTT worked for you?

It has been wonderful. For an actor, it is important to reinvent himself. The kind of roles that are written on the OTT platform, the writers also offer them challenging roles.

After that ?

I am working on a project with Rajat Kapoor, RKRKAY. I play the lead role of an actor from the 1950s.