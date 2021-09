PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 09/23/21 (Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Standby Queue, Rock n Roller Coaster Guitar Covered In Scrim, 50th Anniversary Decor, & More)

Hello from a great day to Walt Disney World! Today we walked through Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs and EPCOT. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has gone from a virtual queue to a wait, with wait times reaching over 220 minutes while remaining below 100 for most of the day. A few new tank tops have arrived at Mickey’s of Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard. Part of the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway line-up received a full coat of paint after much of the wall was damaged by guests. Sunset Club Couture on Sunset Boulevard is still covered in blue canvas. A Lightning Lane secondary sign has been added to the Tower of Terror queue entrance gate. Scrim completely covers Rock n Roller Coaster’s giant guitar. The Little Mermaid’s Voyage wait time signage has been removed and the queue has been converted to a rest area. At Disney Springs, the new tenant, Fabletics, opened with comfy sportswear for women. Marketplace Co-Op is gearing up for the launch of the new Vault Collection pop-up store with retro-style banners and decor. Vera Bradley has released a charming ‘Beauty & The Beast’ collection in their downtown store. World of Disney has brought in even more 50th anniversary decors to celebrate the new collections. Two other 50th anniversary merchandise items were also available at World of Disney. At EPCOT, a new Tinkerbell wand and headband have arrived just in time for Halloween. Two new sartorial tops made their festive debuts at the Mexico Pavilion. Frozen Ever After received Lightning Lane signage on the attraction entrance sign. The bridge in Italy received a new coat of paint on both sides of its railings and along the concrete bottoms of the railings near the fountain. The roadway between France and Morocco continues to be noted and replaced as another section is added and another is prepared for removal. The “Coming 2021” sign that previously stood under the entrance arch of the France extension in Ratatouille has been removed as the October 1 opening date is fast approaching. The facings of Friendship Landings near Morocco and Canada have been removed from their steel structures, and the new ones are expected to be replaced with the old ones. Thanks for following up today! As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Related

