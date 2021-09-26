Entertainment
Columbus makes arts passport program positively received by residents and arts organizations
In August, the Greater Columbus Arts Council announced a Passport to the Arts to encourage Columbus residents to visit arts, culture and entertainment events this fall.
The program sees residents stamp their passports with stickers designed by artists in central Ohio that they can acquire at more than 60 art experiences and other Columbus events.
Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing, communications and events for the Greater Columbus Arts Council, said that after a year and a half of confinement indoors due to the pandemic, he was starting to feel like ‘they were strangers in their own city. This is where the idea of being artistic tourists came from.
The program takes experiences that were already planned for this fall so as not to burden organizations with new programs during an already difficult time and provides a free way for the community to engage as they are comfortable.
If we can help more people find out how much of a vibrant art scene we have, that’s great, Goldstein said. And in the meantime, if we can help organizations and bring people back into the community, by exploring, that’s fine too.
The program has been well received, she said. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the community and very positive responses from organizations and residents.
And the enthusiasm translated into positive comments on social media.
We have a lot of fun with the passport, one person posted. We visit places we would not have seen otherwise.
Among the 23 artists behind the stickers are Adam Brouillette, Hakim callwood, Lisa McLymont, Francesca miller, Kate Morgan and designer Jeff smith, creator of the Bone comic strip. The CCGA paid the rights to use the artists’ work on the stickers, in addition to the design, printing and other program costs.
This week-end Columbus Coffee Festival is one of many one-off events where residents could receive a sticker for their passport, however, many stops can continue to be visited at any time until October 31, when the program ends.
While some stops on the Passport Tour require the purchase of a ticket, others are completely free and no purchase is necessary to collect enough stamps to win any of the prizes.
Nearly 70 unique prizes are offered and several hundred prizes in total, ranging from Fan Art Stickers and Artist Trading Cards to a pair of Hamilton tickets for October 2022, which a lucky person could receive if they trade in at least 40 stickers.
Holders can start exchanging their passports on Tuesday September 28 and have until December 1 to do so.
Goldstein said the CCGA is considering renewing the passport program next fall, to coincide with the start of many seasons of performing arts organizations. The program was put in place quite quickly 10 weeks from start to finish, so next year the program could be even better.
We will also continue to look for unique ways to promote our artists and organizations, and find ways to help more people discover them, she said.
Goldstein said there are 10,000 passports in the community and they hope to get one in the hands of each person.
And if that can translate into tens of thousands of visits, that would be wonderful for our community, she said.
Residents can collect a Columbus Makes Art passport at five locations: 3060 Gallery, CD92.9, Experience Columbus Easton and Arena District, and Grange Insurance Audubon Center.
For more information visit ColumbusMakesArt.com/passport.
