Birthday special: Chunky Pandey took a break from Bollywood because of the noise of pajamas, read

Sunday September 26, 21

Actor Chunky Pandey, known for his strong acting in all Bollywood films, celebrates his birthday today. While working in Bollywood, Chunky Pandey starred in many strong roles from action to comedy. But the actor had his first Bollywood film in a big way. As much to say it to you, the history of obtaining his first film is different in all Bollywood, where today we will speak about him on the occasion of the birthday of the actor.

Chunky Pandey did not know how to tie his pajamas, due to which he was standing in a hotel bathroom, during which veteran filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani’s entrance takes place in the same hotel bathroom. Pahlaj helps Chunky get into the bathroom and from there they both became friends and Chunky Pandey was also lucky enough to work in the Pahlaj movie. Chunky Pandey had mentioned it on famous TV host Cyrus Barucha’s show. Chunky says: “There was a problem with me, I knew how to tie pajamas but it was in front of my bus to open it. I remember going to a wedding wearing a churidar during this time.

He further says that “due to the excessive consumption of beer, I had to go to the toilet, but after entering I could not open my nada. A lot of people thought it was a joke. But in the meantime, one person who stepped forward to help me was Pahlaj Nihalani. Let us tell you, after this meeting both of them sat and talked for several hours as there was no internet during that time. During this meeting, Pahlaj asked Chunky about his work, to which Chunky responded by saying that he was a model and that he was looking for work for himself in films.

Meanwhile, Pahlaj, while telling his story, said that he is a director and that he recently made a movie with Govinda. After hearing this, Chunky Pandey was very surprised. After this meeting, Chunky was called by Pahlaj Nihalani to his office and signed his first film with him. Pahlaj signed his first film with Chunky in 1987 ‘Aag Hi Aag’. After a year, he gave Chunky a chance in his second film titled “Sap Ki Duniya”.

