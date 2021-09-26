Entertainment
Lara Dutta: Ten years later, Mahesh and I are stronger, kinder, respectful and caring for each other – Exclusive! | Hindi movie news
Now that the film is on OTT and has a wider reach, that will also lead to more appreciation and criticism. Do you let the negative reviews bother you?
I have been in the industry for almost 18 years, and in so much time you are learning to take the good with the bad. As an actor, you do your best every time you embark on a project. You want the audience to appreciate the work you do, but then again, they’re being honest. It makes me realize that it’s impossible to make people happy all the time. Some people will appreciate it, others will criticize it – and often, these are positive reviews. I think the important thing is that I choose to focus on the positives. Criticism only helps you grow as an actor.
I’m super excited that given the script in India and we had a very limited theatrical release, more people are going to be able to watch this now. And so far, I have been extremely blessed and grateful for all the feedback I have received from people who have watched the film on the big screen.
What was your first reaction when you were approached to play Indira Gandhi?
The first time Akshay approached me for the movie was in May 2020, I really thought he was sitting at home playing a prank on me. I thought I was the chosen victim of the day, who would be called out and said,
Haan tu Indira Gandhi ban jaana ‘. So my first reaction was to ask him if he was bored sitting at home (laughs).
When I realized he was serious, seeing, for any actress, it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to play such an iconic character, but it also made me very nervous. His life has been so well documented; she was a very revered person, and a lot of people also had problems with her policies and the decisions she made. So there was a huge responsibility to represent it accurately. Also, I look nothing like Mrs. Indira Gandhi which was also a huge challenge.
But your transformation got a lot of attention and a lot of attention was paid to you around the film’s release …
When you step into a movie, you only focus on what you can to give it your 100% engagement. I don’t think an actor really focuses on how people are going to react. The first important thing is to be honest with the role. It’s only when it’s shot and ready to release that you wonder what the audience will think.
You said Mahesh’s reaction to your “Bell Bottom” look was that he didn’t want to hug you. How did you react when this happened?
When I came out as Indira Gandhi, everyone started behaving very strange, people were extremely polite, they stood taller. It was actually quite special and different. Once you get dressed and play your character, you also soak up the body language of the character you play. I remember Akshay sitting next to me on the couch while a plan was being put into place, and just watching my gaze. And then Mahesh arrived on the set just as we had all gathered in a tent for lunch. I was in my Indira Gandhi look with an apron tied around my saree when he walked in and just froze. He said, ‘Okay I don’t know, am I supposed to hug you? I don’t want to hug you; you look nothing like my wife ”. I was speechless, but when I looked at myself, I understood what it was coming from (laughs).
We got to see you in a movie after a long time. Are you selective about the job now?
Yes, I am demanding. Like I said, I’ve been here for 18 years, and I think the advent of the digital space in India has changed so much, especially for actresses. I am doing the best job I have done in the last decade of my life! You are no longer relegated to playing the long-suffering girlfriend, wife or mother onscreen. The characters that are written for women are more layered today. So yeah, I don’t want to do the things that I was constantly doing.
Before, you had many different reasons for making a movie. Today, from an actor point of view, I just want to go out and surprise the audience. I am very happy with all the feedback that has been given to me on this. Of course, there are people who have wondered why I would want to play an older character on screen but I don’t understand the logic. Which actress wouldn’t want to play Indira Gandhi during her lifetime on screen?
Saira is too young at the moment, but if she expresses the desire to get into the cinema later, what would you advise her?
She is too young; right now she has absolutely no desire to join us. She will make her own way. Mahesh and I are both incredibly supportive of giving her the best life we can offer her right now, keeping her grounded and focused on the things she loves. I’m sure she will find her own passion and follow it.
Mahesh and you have completed 10 years of marriage. What has changed in this decade of partnership and what has remained the same between the two of you?
All married people know that it is not easy. It is literally a partnership. These are two people who work every day to make the partnership work. Mahesh and I both come from similar backgrounds and had humble beginnings. Our parents on both sides worked extremely hard to give us the opportunities that we have had in life. And so, we understand the value of hard work; we are both very respectful of each other and very attentive to each other’s careers. He supports me enormously.
We made a deal when we found out I was pregnant with Saira – that at some point a relative will be with her. And over the past 10 years, we’ve been able to deliver on that promise. So when I do a movie, Mahesh makes sure he’s always with her. If he’s away from work – when he’s actively participating in the tennis tour – I take a sabbatical and make sure I’m present in my daughter’s life. As you grow up, your relationship evolves. Ten years later, Mahesh and I are stronger, kinder, respectful and considerate of each other.
