



Ticonderoga, NY (WCAX) – Actor George Takei visited the set for Star Trek in New York City, and our cat Viglienzoni teleported to Ticonderoga to talk to him. Hundreds of fans lined up outside Trekonderoga on Saturday, waiting to meet one of their TV series idols, Mr. Sulu. While he must have been walking, not teleporting, into the teleportation room, for fans, the magic sees him on set in person. Many have asked about the filming of the iconic sci-fi series. Did you actually hear the noises or catch the effects, or were they all put in place afterwards? asked a fan. This was added later, Takei replied. Fans have also heard him talk about his life, including his childhood years in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. I could see a barbed wire fence, the guard tower, right outside my school window, Takei told the crowd. The actor is not afraid of activism, whether through his social media presence or more intimate conversations like the one he had with our cat Viglienzoni. Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What does it mean to you that you still have the opportunity to talk to fans and tell your story decades after Star Trek aired? George Takei: I’m eternally grateful to Star Trek because its Star Trek and its popularity that gave me the platform, gave me the amplification of my voice to talk about my childhood imprisonment. I wouldn’t have had it otherwise. The replica of the original series is an brainchild of Star Trek mega-fan James Cawley. Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: How is Mr. Takei coming back? James Cawley: You know, it’s so amazing. And he is still so warm and happy. And for him, even putting on the uniform for the fans, it’s just an amazing moment for all of us after 55 years. Some Takeis fans went where they had never been before, but others like Pat Speelman from California were regular visitors. Big Star Trek fan since I was 13 in 1966. You can do the math, she laughs. Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What is important to you in the series? Pat: Basically it’s looking to the future … What could be in the future. And peace and love and all those things that at this moment in this country did not know too much. Takei is not the only star who will shine on the set this fall. William Shatner, aka Captain Kirk, will be there in November. Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

