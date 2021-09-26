“Jagged Little Pill” Producers Hire Company to Investigate Actor’s Discrimination Allegations





The producers of the hit Broadway musical “Jagged Little Pill” have hired an outside company to investigate allegations of discrimination after former cast members detailed “coercion” and transphobia “within the production, they said on Saturday. We are deeply troubled by recent statements from a former cast member, ”tweeted producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price. they know we take this matter very seriously and share with them the actions we take in response. “ The producers said they were launching an immediate review of the programs’ policies and procedures “with the well-being of our employees in mind.” Broadway shows are by nature collaborative human endeavors, so there is nothing more important to us than our people, they tweeted. We are committed to continuing to foster a work environment where everyone feels valued and respected. The announcement comes after two former cast members, Nora Schell and Celia Rose Gooding, publicly shared incidents of abuse by stage managers and other creative leaders and harms “to the trans community and non-binary, on and off stage “. On Friday, Schell tweeted that they were “intimidated, coerced and forced by several superiors” to postpone surgery needed to treat polycystic ovary syndrome and associated symptoms, including severe anemia that caused heavy bleeding and left Schell feeling weak and passed out on several occasions. . Despite Schell’s doctor insisting on immediate surgery, the directors “coerced and forced” Schell to continue performing. “In the end, I was effectively forced to go against the medical advice of my gynecologist,” Schell tweeted. “I was convinced to wait to remove these growths. I waited over a month for surgery that my gynecologist told me I needed IMMEDIATELY.” During the JAGGED LITTLE PILL series premieres on Broadway, I was intimidated, coerced and forced by several supervisors to postpone the surgery CRITICAL AND NECESSARY to remove the growths from my vagina that was making me anemic. The surgery my doctor told me was urgent. READ BELOW: pic.twitter.com/bqM4OOzHa3 Nora Schell (@noritachiquita) September 24, 2021 Less than an hour after Schell’s post, former actress Celia Rose Gooding, who will go on to take on the role of Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”, said she was leaving the musical in part to look after herself. focus more on work. that I can align myself with emotionally and morally. “I can’t ignore the harm that ‘Jagged’ has done to the trans and non-binary community, including actors on stage, off stage and behind the scenes of the production process,” Gooding tweeted. “We owe them a space to go out and perform without transphobia, and the ability to tell their own stories, just like I’ve done over the years.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/pop-culture-news/jagged-little-pill-producers-hire-firm-investigate-claims-harm-transgender-n1280100 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos