Hollywood rewind | Coraline: This film adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s short story is deliciously creepy





Good writing makes good films. When the script makes sense, reads beautifully, and evokes the right kind of emotions, half the battle is already won. And when you resort to the calligraphy of British author Neil Gaiman, things are infinitely easier for the creators. Now combine the writing prowess of Gaiman with the artistry of Henry Selick and various other animators and artists who tapped into their creative energies to give birth to Coraline. The result, dear reader, is spectacular.

Like slow-cooked broth, we first learn about the main ingredients of the story – the Jones family. Then our heroine Coraline takes over, expressing her frustration towards her parents as young children do, which then leads to a breathtaking discovery. A parallel world through a miniature door. A door that houses the darker versions of Coraline's parents, complete with eye buttons (Visually scarier than it looks now, we promise). At first Coraline is charmed by her "new" group of parents, as they seem to be everything her real parents aren't – fun, more present, and ready for anything. But very quickly Coraline begins to realize that something very important, very human is missing in this new family. The entertainment is to die for. Its beauty or authenticity can only be seen on screen, not described on paper. The fact that it took almost nine years for this feature to come to fruition should give you a clue as to the level of detail involved. And stop-motion animation is more sweat work anyway. Would you believe that a member of the team was hired only to knit miniature sweaters for the puppets that show up to Coraline? Turns out that blood and tears were worth it. Because Coraline was not only a critical darling, but also a box office smasher. It is a rarity and a dream for any filmmaker and his team. But having a children's horror and dark fantasy film doing that sort of thing was even more unusual. However, despite the film's generally positive reception, writer Neil Gaiman previously mentioned in an interview with Empire that Americans were shocked that such a film was intended for children's consumption. "In America, even people who thought Coraline was a good thing would say, 'You know you made a very scary movie for kids.' It's the same tone they would say as if I had made a childrens porn movie, "the author said. But British viewers enjoyed the film because of its inherent "Doctor Who weirdness," Gaiman said. But you know Coraline is for all ages when in a recent interview with actor Teri Hatcher, Gaiman said the germ of the story came from his daughter Holly, who now has children of her own. Apparently, Gaiman's daughter was coming home from school and telling stories of mothers being replaced by witches in parallel worlds! You can watch the beautiful Coraline on Google Play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/hollywood-rewind-coraline-this-movie-adaptation-of-neil-gaimans-book-is-deliciously-creepy-7530427/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

