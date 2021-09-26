Review: “Dear Evan Hansen” Barely Finds Its Cinematic Voice





Almost six years after the release of “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway, a big-screen version of Tony’s acclaimed award-winning musical finally makes its film debut in Stephen Chbosky’s musical drama about teen suicide and death. mental illness.

Ben Platt reprizes his role of Tony Winner Evan Hansen, a teenager with extreme social anxiety disorder and depression. Raised by an overworked single mom (Julianne Moore), the high school student, who wears a cast to protect his left arm that he broke after falling from a tree, writes notes of encouragement to remind him to see the glass half full every single day. Sadly, on one of these occasions a letter to “Dear Evan Hansen” falls into the hands of a hostile classmate named Connor (Colton Ryan), leaving Evan tormented and fearing the troubled boy would download and post. soon his letter online.

Watch the trailer. Instead, Connor commits suicide. His devastated parents Cynthia (Amy Adams) and Larry Murphy (Danny Pino) ​​subsequently discover the letter and mistake Evan for their son’s only friend. Soon they approach the young man about their relationship, but Evan just can’t muster the will to tell them the truth that he and Connor barely knew each other, especially now that the Murphys are clearly in shock, at the same time. grief and agony.

Impulsively, Evan makes up stories about their close friendship. Subsequently, the storyline begins to languish as Evan’s big lie becomes the hub of the story, and Connor’s suicide becomes a mere prop, even though the name of the dead boy is written in all caps on the cast. ‘Evan. Ben Platt and Julianne Moore in “Dear Evan Hansen”. (Universal images) As the film attempts to elicit a deep sympathy and empathy for Evan, he quickly becomes a viral sensation, a hero for lonely, depressed and suicidal teens, filled with his heartwarming song, “You Will Be Found.” The young man feels over the moon. And why not? His newfound fame even opens the way for him to pursue a romantic relationship with Connor’s sister, Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever).

Evan continues to revel in this fantasy world he created for himself, polishing his image every step of the way, until his big lie finally catches up with him. At this point, the inherent weakness of the narrative is further exposed, prompting us to reflect on the astounding plot. Does the film tolerate Evan’s despicable actions? It appears to be so, as Evan doesn’t face deep reckoning for his serious mistakes in the end.

Amy Adams and Danny Pino in "Dear Evan Hansen". (Universal images) As for the songs, they were designed to be lyrical and poignant, but they all seem to run on similar periodic vibrations as if they were aiming for the same catchy feel in every scene. The result is rather disappointing and exhausting although this soaring sound effect may work better on stage; after all, the theatrical momentum evokes immediacy and intimacy through the cast's exhilarating live performances. Overall, Platt is more impressive as a singer than an actor in the film. And while "Dear Evan Hansen" has its electrifying moments, the film suffers from uneven pacing, shallow thematic depth, and a duration (137 min) that seems too long.

