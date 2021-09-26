Maharashtra Cinema Receives Green Signal; Sooryavashi and long-awaited films in the running | Bollywood

With Maharashtra movie theaters getting the green light to reopen from October 22, the movie industry is set to spark box office sparks. And the clash between Bollywood, Hollywood and Rajinikanth on Diwali will set the tone for the theatrical battles that will ensue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced the reopening of cinemas across the state after a meeting with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and other theater officials and operators.

Shortly after the announcement, Shetty announced the arrival of her long-awaited film, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif, on Diwali. The film will fight at the box office with the superheroes Marvels of Eternal, directed by Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden and Rajinikanths Diwali outing with Annaathe.

It will be a big screen Diwali and hopefully a blockbuster. The industry needs this revival and given that Maharashtra is one of the biggest markets, we hope to see audiences return to theaters, shares producer Anand Pandit.

According to director and producer Abhishek Pathak, the move will give industry and exhibition partners the momentum needed to weather the downturn in the pandemic.

Producer and trade guru Girish Johar is also very optimistic about Diwali’s film celebrations at the box office, as he says, We can already see so much excitement and movement in the industry.

Here, adds producer Amar Butala, the period between November and the end of December has traditionally been a popular window for cinemas, as Diwali and Christmas see huge crowds. The liberation of Sooryavanshi at Diwali will ensure this year ends on a positive note for Bollywood.

For trade expert Joginder Tuteja, the future will be first-in-first-out, with films that have long been set to be opened first in theaters. And trade guru Taran Adarsh ​​is hoping more movies will announce their release dates in the next 10 days because everyone has been waiting for that moment.

BIG AVENIR FILMY

Movies that will soon announce their release dates, according to trade experts, include Antim, Prithviraj, shamshera, Satyameva Jayate 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jersey, 83, Jayeshbhai jordaar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Tadap and Attack.

There will be at least two movies coming out every week because there is such a big delay as everything was pushed back after the second lockdown. It will be a barrage of films after Diwali, says trade expert Komal Nahta.

According to Tuteja, with the big films finally opening on the big screen, there will also be a flurry of small films, and plans to release some 20 or more films by the end of the year, which will prove crucial to bring back Bollywood. on his feet.

There is a buzz on Prithviraj release alongside Sooryavanshi, which I think won’t happen, since both are Akshays movies. In fact, there is a good chance that John Abrahams Satyameva Jayate 2 might conflict with Sooryavanshi. There are movies that have been coming the same day for a while, like Gold and Satyameva Jayate, then Home Search with Mangal Mission, shares Tuteja, who feels Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha will keep its release date for Christmas.

TO CONFRONT OR NOT TO CONFRONT

Amidst all of this, there is a growing sense in the industry to show solidarity with Shetty and not release her film alongside. Sooryavanshi. According to Johar, this is because the team has not only waited patiently, but also has everything it takes to relaunch the box office.

But for some industry experts, avoiding clashes despite the backlog is a smart and strategic decision.

We cannot afford clashes just as we see signs of revival. Clashes should be avoided for at least the next six months. This will only divide audiences in theaters at a time when many are still operating with a 50% capacity restriction. We should talk to each other and space out accordingly, says expert Atul Mohan.

Bringing another side of the story, Tuteja points out, is the business world. I don’t think anyone has 50 crore or more stranded will wait. They will try to make the most of it, so the clashes will be there. People will come to see the movie which is good and it will work.

Echoing a similar sentiment, director Anees Bazmee said: “Normally clashes should be avoided, but the situation is such that people are desperate to release their films. For example, Diwali is a big festival, and other filmmakers will try to make the most of it, but Sooryavanshi ko usse kuch farak nahi padega. Bazmee himself will wait and observe the situation at the box office before deciding on the future course of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar, who is eyeing November for the release of Antim, sharing, It’s actually impossible to avoid the clashes because so many movies are set to be released. If we start to avoid clashes, nothing will be possible. You have to let the films go out, and the good films will do.

THEATER OWNERS TALK

Meanwhile, theater owners finally breathe a sigh of relief after several months. Calling this a positive development, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures and President of The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), shares, On top of that, Karnataka has allowed 100% seating, and I’m sure others States will follow soon. We also expect more producers to announce release dates within six to seven days.

Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Mumbai G7 Multiplex (Gaiety Galaxy) and Maratha Mandir Cinema, we’re just waiting to hear about SOPs and can’t wait to go. We’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time.

When it comes to clashes, theaters don’t really care. We would like the versions to be optimized so that they all work. But we believe we have enough capacity to accommodate more than two films. I don’t see a problem, but that said it’s the producers’ decision to take, concludes Gianchandani.