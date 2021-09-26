Eijaz Khan meets Pavitra Punias parents: I had sweaty hands and I was clumsy ‘





Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been together since the show ended early last year. Eijaz recently met his parents and shared that he was awkward during the reunion. On their way to vacation, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met his parents in Delhi. Speaking about his first meeting with them, Eijaz told a major daily that I had already met his brother in Mumbai. So this time I met his mom and dad. We spent time together and they were very welcoming. I didn’t feel like I was meeting them for the first time, probably because they saw too much of me in Bigg Boss. “ He added: “It was good, but next time I will open up a little more. I had sweaty palms and was a little embarrassed. But I had already told Pavitra that if there is had awkward silences, jump up and start talking. Pavitra and Eijaz met on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 reality show last year and they fell in love with each other after fighting for a while. On the show, they continued to oscillate between friendship and arguments. However, once she was banned from the show, Eijaz expressed his feelings for her. She also shared her feelings when she visited the Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest. Since the end of the show, Eijaz and Pavitra have been spotted together on various public outings. The couple recently visited Jim Corbett National Park. Pavitra also shared photos from their trip. + Earlier, Pavitra Punia had revealed that his mother was a little worried about his relationship with Eijaz Khan as he belongs to a different religion. Insisting that all of their family members know them, she said there hadn’t been any issues yet. Also Read: Don’t Carry Your Phone To Bed, Says Eijaz Khan “My mother is a little worried because it’s a completely different culture. So my mother keeps telling me to know each other well first and to understand each other. On the other hand, my father is very relaxed, he is like a live-in I don’t mind, but before you take that big step, know each other well and make sure if you want to spend the rest of your life together. Eijaz is also of the same mindset as he also knows that religion is different, Pavitra told the daily in April this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/eijaz-khan-meets-pavitra-punia-s-parents-i-had-sweaty-palms-and-was-awkward-101632624804129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos